Best of Edo Award set to mark 7th edition in grand style

Preparations have reached a feverish state for the most talked about 7th Edition of the Best of Edo Award ceremony slated for 20th October 2024 at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, Airport Road, Benin City.

Speaking on the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Best of Edo Award, Mr. Paul Ofoni said since its inception, it has stood as a beacon of excellence, recognizing the extraordinary contributions of individuals and organizations to the socio-economic and cultural development of Edo State and beyond.

He said, over the years, the award has honoured prominent figures from Edo State.

Mr. Ofoni added that the organization, renowned for its high standard, has established itself as one of the most prestigious awards not only in Edo State but also across the southern part of Nigeria and has continued to inspire, uplift, and celebrate those who drive progress and excellence in various sectors.

He maintained that a new feature of this year’s event is the introduction of an Inaugural Lecture, themed “Building a Moral Economy: Strategy for Sustainable Development.”