Benue: Gov Alia urges LG chairmen to collaborate with state govt

Gov Alia administering the oath on the new LG Chairmen

By Peter Duru

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has urged the newly elected 23 Local Government Council Chairmen in the state to always collaborate with the state government in the implementation of policies and programmes for the rural communities.

The Governor who gave the charge Monday while inaugurating the Council Chairmen in Makurdi said the event marked a significant moment in the life and future of Local Government administration in the state “especially as it concerns our people at the grassroots who came out in their numbers Saturday to overwhelmingly choose you at the polls.”

He emphasised that the people’s unanimous voices at the polls were “a clear indication of their firm belief in the new Benue which our party is determined to build, right from the federal, through the state, down to the local government levels respectively.”

The Governor reminded the Chairmen of the task before them saying “your duties would require you to work diligently, to provide strategic leadership, and to uphold the highest standards of governance without fear or favour.

“This is a responsibility that demands integrity, foresight, and a steadfast dedication to the principles of accountability, transparency, fairness and honesty in all your dealings.

“I urge you to de-emphasize personal gains in leadership, and rather focus on bringing democratic deliverables closer to the people. Be reminded that leadership is about service and sacrifice and not personal glory.

“I must also stress that no tier of government operates in isolation. Therefore, in the light of the newly granted local government autonomy, I urge you to always collaborate with us at the state level in order to implement policies and programmes that benefit our rural communities.”

“This is especially that we all share in the same vision of re-writing the narrative of our beloved state and country in general.

I firmly believe in your capacity to lead and serve with purpose and distinction which in the near future, would translate into positive change in Benue.”

The Governor who urged the Council Chairmen to extend olive branch to members of the opposition in their respective LGAs also directed them to return to the Councils and immediately swear-in the elected Councilors.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the Chairman of Vandeikya LGA, Mr. Dennis Guda, appreciated the Governor, the leadership of the APC and the entire people of the state, for giving them the opportunity to serve at the third tier of government.

While assuring that they would always consult with relevant stakeholders to move the Local Governments forward, Guda also stated their readiness to work in line with the Seven Point Agenda of the Hyacinth Alia-led administration.