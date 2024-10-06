Beach House Short Film Festival unveils plans for 2025 edition

By Ayo Onikoyi

Organisers of Beach House Short Film Festival, the film festival that promises cinematic experience has just released plans for 2025 edition, adding that Lagos Beach front Hotel Terraform Hotels has thrown its full weight behind the festival.

The Beach House Short Film Festival will take place on the 29th of March 2025, at the stunning seaside restaurant and bar, offering guests an immersive blend of film, culture, and luxury by the ocean.

Terraform Hotel, a premier hospitality destination in Lagos, will not only host the event at its stylish Terraform Bar and Restaurant but will also accommodate the majority of the festival’s attendees, providing them with world-class services and a relaxing stay just steps away from the festival venue.

Frank Nosa, Festival Director promises an nnforgettable festival experience by the seaside.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Lagos coastline, the Beach House Short Film Festival offers a distinctive film-viewing experience, celebrating both emerging and established short filmmakers from Nigeria and around the world. Festival attendees will enjoy beachside screenings, panel discussions with industry leaders, networking opportunities, and live entertainment—all within the luxurious ambiance of the Terraform property.

“Our partnership with Terraform Hotel allows us to combine the magic of cinema with the beauty of Lagos’ coastline, creating an unparalleled experience for our guests” said Frank Nosa , Festival Director. “It’s the perfect location to celebrate the art of short filmmaking while offering a unique cultural getaway for attendees.”

“Film lovers, cultural enthusiasts, and the Lagos creative community are invited to attend this unique event, stay at the Terraform Hotel, and experience a festival like no other.

For Dorathy Accra-Jaja, Hotel Manager of Terraform Hotel, “Terraform Hotel has been a proud supporter of cultural and artistic events in Lagos and is excited to host this prestigious festival. With its serene ocean views, premium amenities, and renowned hospitality, Terraform Hotel offers festival-goers a luxurious and convenient base during their stay.

“We are delighted to partner with the Beach House Short Film Festival and welcome filmmakers and guests from around the world to enjoy our seaside restaurant, bar, and hotel accommodations”

Highlights of the Beach House Short Film Festival include:

A selection of curated short films from Nigeria and beyond, beachside outdoor film screenings at Terraform Bar and Restaurant, exclusive industry panels and Q&A sessions with filmmakers.

Also to note is the networking opportunities for local and international filmmakers, live music performances and entertainment plus awards ceremony honoring the best short films and actors, producers and directors and other behind the scene players across various categories.