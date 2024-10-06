BBNaija S9 finale: Will the money be married, female or male?

By Ayo Onikoyi

The journey of over 70 days comes to an end tonight with 8 Housemates in line to clich a N100 million worth of prizes.

Unlike any ever before it, Big Brother Naija Season 9 themed “No Loose Guard “started with 14 pairs of Housemates which were later unpaired for each remaining Housemates to fight for their destiny as individuals.

After some shocking evictions like that of Kassia last Sunday, it is only wise to remain aloof and watch what pans out tonight. Nonetheless, it is impossible not to see some Housemates as favourites. With three men and five women remaining, the pendulum could swing anywhere. In the history of the reality show, 5 men have emerged winners while only 3 women have clinched the ultimate prize

Standing in line to pocket the N100 million are Kellyrae, Ozee, Sooj, Wanni, Nelly, Anita, Onyeka and Victoria. Only Nelly and Anita previously known as the duo of Nelita remains as a pair yet to lose a partner. Does that say something? Tonight has all the answers

If social media musings are anything to go by, the odds may just favour Kellyrae, whose wife, presumed a strong contender got the boots last Sunday. There are even whispers that her exist was a gimmick to even things up in favour of the couple. The school of though reasoned it would have been damn embarrassing for Big Brother to have a couple in the Top 3. The slogan “The Money is Married” forged to campaign for the couple, caught on like a wildlife and may yet still consume the season with N100 million to the good

Like Kassia who the likes of Toke Makinwa and some celebrities tipped to win, Wanni, Victoria and Nelly are also In the picture and favourites of many fans. But then, social media wranglings like in most elections don’t translate to votes. Many have actually stuck their necks out for Wanni, after her twin sister bowed out. For Nelly, her nemesis may be Anita who continues to share the loot with her as the former Nelita. People reasoned she would have been better off with Anita off her back, or is it the other way round?

Stunning Victoria, many would agree is the looker of the show. She’s just unputdownable and impossible to ignore. Like Nengi, she’s always going to make the last 5. The quick eviction of her partner, Shaun was a rude shock too but it might have shored up the odds in her favour.

Onyeka of Chikas isn’t supposed to be here and now, according to some people. But her show of strength, seeing off people like Kassia and Shaun and Ocee is a bit scary. Her making it this far is not a fluke in the least, but a sign of a dark horse coasting home. Whether she will make it over the line remains to be seen – in a matter of hours

For the remaining 2 men standing in the finale, Ozee and Sooj, many have predicted they don’t stand a chance.