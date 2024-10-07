BASA: Nigeria, Brazil to initiate direct flights

Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo

By Dickson Omobola

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has concluded talks with the Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Carlos Garcete, to activate the Bilateral Air Service Agreement, BASA, and initiate direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil.

This came after President Bola Tinubu told Keyamo to open BASA talks with Brazil after the President urged Garcete to prioritise establishing direct flights between both countries.

Recall that on August 29, 2024, Tinubu expressed Nigeria’s commitment to working closely with Brazil to strengthen bilateral relations.

Tinubu and Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, during a meeting in Addis Ababa in February 2024 had agreed to reinitiate the BASA arrangements, recognising the cultural and economic ties between Nigeria and Brazil.

Speaking on the importance of direct flights, Garcete highlighted the potential for immediate commencement of flight services, noting that both nations could facilitate 4 to 5 flights per week.

He said: “The introduction of direct flights will spark significant economic growth between our countries”, noting the need to finalise the Open Skies Agreement to fully enable the proposed flights.

Expressing appreciation for Garcete’s visit, Keyamo emphasised optimism about the potential economic impact of the BASA.

He said: “There are numerous similarities between Nigeria and Brazil, and the activation of these flights will not only enhance trade but also strengthen cultural and social exchanges.”

Meanwhile, both countries’ representatives agreed to set up committees to draft and finalise new BASA arrangements to ensure the smooth finalization of this initiative.

Garcete also extended an invitation to Keyamo to visit Brazil for the formal signing of the agreement, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria-Brazil relations.

Two Nigerian airlines, Air Peace and Caverton, have been designated to operate on this route, further underscoring the strategic partnership between the two nations.