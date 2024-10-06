Bandits abduct scores, kill one in Kebbi

File image of bandits

By Haruna Aliyu

Armed bandits, on Saturday, abducted the district head of Kanya under the Danko/Wasagu local government area of Kebbi state.

Alhaji Isah Daya, the district head of Kanya village was abducted when armed bandits stormed his village killing one and injuring three persons now receiving treatment at the hospital.

The bandits also abducted 8 people including the Kanya monarch in the latest siege.

Kebbi state police image maker, SP Nafui Abubakar gave the name of the deceased as Sherrif Alhaji Almu while confirming the attack to our correspondent in Kebbi state.

According to him, a combined security team led by the police has launched a manhunt for the killers of the monarch and to rescue the abducted from the den of the kidnappers.

He noted that the Kebbi state government had provided the needed logistics to tame banditry in the affected towns, particularly Kebbi South, Zuru emirate.

The attack comes a few days after armed bandits killed the Suru local government APC Chairman as well as killed and abducted one at Matseri village under Bunza local government area of Kebbi state.

