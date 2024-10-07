Ban: Lagos task force impounds 82 commercial motorcycles

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Task Force has impounded at least 82 commercial motorcycles, popularly called, Okada, across the metropolis.

The Okada were impounded from the operators over illegal operation in restricted areas of the state in contravention of the State traffic laws.

Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Adetayo Akerele, said the the operation was part of sustained rigorous enforcement.

Akerele added that the 82 Okada were impounded during recent operations carried out in the Berger, Mile 2 Oke, and Orile areas.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, reiterated the agency’s unwavering stance on the illegal operations, stressing that both riders and passengers found violating the ban will be prosecuted.

Akerele said: “Passengers on Okada are as guilty as the riders. If caught, they will face the full weight of the law alongside the riders,” he warned.

“The Lagos State Taskforce remains committed to enforcing the law and ensuring that Lagos roads remain safe and motorable for the public.

“Residents are encouraged to adhere to the regulations, as these efforts are in place to protect the lives and property of all residents.

“All 82 impounded motorcycles will be forfeited to the State Government through the court.”