Army speaks on IPOB’s call on Igbo youths to shun ongoing recruitment

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu

The Nigerian Army has again cautioned the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) against issuing an unpatriotic warning to youths of the South East to shun the ongoing recruitment into the army.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, of Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu described the call as a “brazen yet futile attempt to undermine national unity and cohesion”.

According to him, this reckless and misguided statement circulated in the media urges the youth to shun the ongoing Nigerian Army 88 Regular Recruits Intake (RRI) exercise.

“The Nigerian Army finds it necessary to reaffirm that youths from the South East have, time and again, demonstrated unwavering patriotism and commitment by filling their quotas in various military and paramilitary recruitments,”.

He said that they also participated in the civil service of federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“Despite IPOB’s baseless threats, the ongoing registration for the 88 RRI has witnessed an encouraging turnout of applicants from the southeast.

“It is equally important to recall that South Eastern youths proudly filled their slots during the recent commissioning of Direct Regular Cadets at the prestigious Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

“The South East remains a veritable stronghold of loyal and professional personnel in the Nigerian military, who, unlike the unpatriotic and dissident IPOB elements, have pledged their allegiance to the Nigerian state and are excelling in service,” he said.

Nwachukwu said that IPOB, by contrast, was nothing but a band of terrorists and militias responsible for dragging the region into economic ruin.

According to him, their senseless enforcement of illegal sit-at-home orders has crippled hitherto blossoming businesses and enterprises, while their involvement in kidnappings and killings has brought misery to the very people they claim to represent.

He said the latest statement from IPOB was nothing short of a veiled threat, designed to intimidate the very youths whose futures they seek to destroy for no reason other than for selfish interest.

The Army spokesman said it was crystal clear that IPOB had done nothing but exacerbate the suffering of the South East.

“It is a destructive force, and any youth aligning with their so-called ‘cause’ is doing so at the expense of their future.

He advised the Southeastern youths to disregard IPOB’s antics and pursue their noble ambitions within the military, a profession that valued merit above tribe, creed, or religion.

“The gallant efforts of the Nigerian military in restoring peace to the region and curbing the menace of IPOB’s terrorist factions are well documented.

“The recent successes in defeating these criminals stand as a testament to the strength and resolve of the South Easterners who wear the uniform with pride.

“IPOB’s latest propaganda is nothing other than the wailing of a failing group, in desperation to remain relevant, even as it watches its grip slip away.

“Youths of the South East and ndigbo in general must remain resolute. Let no one rob you of your dreams and rights.

“IPOB’s propaganda is indicative of the last kicks of a dying man attempting to sabotage your future and should be met with contempt.

“They have done nothing for the region but cause pain, economic devastation, and palpable fear.

“The Nigerian Army stands as a beacon of hope, offering avenues for self-advancement, honour, and service to the nation,” he added.