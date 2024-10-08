Army dismisses IPOB’s anti-recruitment threats, praises Southeast youths’ patriotism

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army has condemned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for its fear-mongering tactics, aimed at discouraging youths from the Southeast from participating in the ongoing recruitment exercise into the Nigerian Army.

According to the Army, IPOB’s warnings are unpatriotic and baseless, with the Southeast remaining a stronghold of loyal and professional military personnel excelling in their service to the nation.

Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations, reaffirmed the unwavering patriotism of Southeast youths, stating that they continue to fill their quotas in military, paramilitary, and civil service roles, despite IPOB’s threats. He emphasized that the ongoing registration for the 88th Regular Recruits Intake (RRI) has witnessed strong turnout from the region.

The statement also highlighted the destructive activities of IPOB, including illegal sit-at-home orders, kidnappings, and economic sabotage, while urging Southeast youths to ignore IPOB’s propaganda and pursue their aspirations within the military, where merit is valued above tribal or religious affiliations.