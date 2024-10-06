APP wins 314 out of 319 Councillorship seats in Rivers LG polls

….APC, LP, SDP, and YPP each secure one seat

By Daniel Abia

The Action People’s Party (APP) has dominated the recent local government elections in Rivers State, securing 314 out of 319 councillorship seats across the state’s 23 local government areas.

The announcement was made by Justice Adolphus Enebeli, Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

According to the results, the APP won 314 wards, while the All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Young People’s Party (YPP) each claimed one seat.

This outcome confirms that the APC did, in fact, participate in the October 5th local government elections, despite earlier statements by the party’s caretaker committee chairman, Chief Tony Okocha, suggesting otherwise.

Notably, before the election, Chief Emeka Beke, the factional chairman of the Rivers APC, affirmed the party’s readiness, stating, “As the authentic chairman of APC in Rivers State, we are fully prepared for the election.”