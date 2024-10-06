Anambra 2025: Moghalu joins guber race on Labour Party platform

Chief George Moghalu… joins race for Anambra Governorship election

…says 4 years enough for any governor to perform

By Vincent Ujumadu

Former National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and immediate past Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu, has declared his intention to run for the 2025 Anambra governorship election under the Labour Party (LP).

Speaking to reporters in Nnewi, Moghalu vowed to serve only one term if elected, arguing that four years are sufficient for any committed governor to make a significant impact. He stated, “Whatever any governor cannot achieve in four years cannot be done in eight. It is only an unprepared leader who would claim to need eight years to make an impression.”

Moghalu emphasized his primary goal is to restore public confidence in governance, stressing that the worst outcome for any administration is the loss of trust from its citizens.

He also dismissed rumors that he was interested in the vacant Anambra South senatorial seat, which became available following the death of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah. “I will be contesting for governor next year, not the Senate,” he clarified.

Moghalu revealed that he recently resigned from the APC and officially joined the Labour Party on October 1, 2024, after consulting with his supporters, political allies, family, and friends. He expressed confidence that the LP aligns best with his vision and offers the ideal platform for his gubernatorial bid.

Criticizing the current administration of Governor Charles Soludo, Moghalu said, “Anambra needs urgent redemption because Soludo has failed the people. There is a severe lack of infrastructure, and the state’s security has collapsed. We cannot tolerate further failure. What he couldn’t achieve in four years, he won’t be able to accomplish in eight. You don’t need eight years to develop Anambra.”