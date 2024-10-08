Alleged N64m fraud: Court grants IGP’s request to arrest fugitive, Olusanya Okusanya

IGP Egbetokun

A Lagos Federal High Court, yesterday, granted the request of the Inspector-General of Police to arrest an alleged fugitive, Olusanya Okusanya, said to have absconded to United Kingdom, UK.

Justice Yellim Bogoro, granted IGP’s request to arrest the suspect, after taking a motion ex-parte for his arrest, filed and moved by S. Ayodele, a lawyer in the legal department of Force Criminal Investigation Department ForceCID Annex Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The suspect, Okusanya, was said to have absconded to UK after he allegedly obtained the sum of N64 million from one Helen Isichei, by false pretence.

At the hearing of the ex-parte motion, the IGP’s lawyer, Ayodele, informed the court that the charge sheet of a two count preferred against the suspect, an affidavit of seven paragraphs, a written address and several exhibits, were attached to the motion.

Justice Bogoro after listening to the submissions of the lawyer to the IGP, held that the application has merit and granted the same accordingly.

The judge, thereafter, adjourned the matter to December 10, 2024, for report and possible arraignment of the suspect.

Parts of the affidavit in support of the motion ex-parte deposed to by one Suleiman Ilu, reads: “That the office of the Deputy-Inspector General of Police, Nigeria Police Force, Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, Area 10, Abuja received a petition titled the need to involve INTERPOL Department.

“That one Helen Isichie, who is the nominal complainant made a statement to the Police confirming the contents of the petition. And that the INTERPOL section of the Force has investigated this matter and found the defendant/respondent culpable.

“That the defendant/respondent is believed to have absconded to the United Kingdom after he committed the alleged offence. And that the INTERPOL Section of the ForceCID Annex, Alagbon is working in conjunction with the Ministry of Justice to facilitate mutual legal assistance to repatriate the defendant/respondent to enable him to stand trial.”

The pending charges against the suspect read: “That you, Olusanya Okusanya “M” sometime in 2022, in Lagos, within the judicial division of this court, did by False Pretense and with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N64million from one Helen Isichei and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (1) (c) and punishable under Section 1(3) of Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act 2006, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.