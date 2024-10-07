Alimosho LG boss’ suspension unconstitutional – Solicitor

Lagos Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Dr Abdul Mahmud, solicitor to suspended Alimosho Local Government Area, Jelili Sulaimon, has condemned it, describing it as “illegal and unconstitutional”

Mahmud, in a statement signed on behalf of the Levite Solicitors and Arbitrators, made available to pressmen, condemned the action of the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

The statement reads in part: “We, Attorneys to Hon Mr. Jelili Sulaimon, Chairman, Alimosho Local Government Area and Alimosho Local Government Council, unequivocally condemn the decision of Rt Hon Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly (LSHA) and the Lagos State House of Assembly, to suspend the Chairman of Alimosho Local Government, Hon. Jelili Sulaimon, and direct the Vice Chairman to take over his functions immediately.

“The decision is not only illegal and unconstitutional, but it also constitutes a blatant affront to the recent decision of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, which affirmed the autonomy and independence of local governments under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (with fifth alterations).

“The autonomy of local government councils is a fundamental pillar of Nigeria’s federal system, and any attempt to undermine that autonomy is a violation of constitutional provisions.

“The decision of the Supreme Court expressly recognises that local governments are vested with powers to manage their own affairs independently, without undue interference from States’ Houses of Assembly.

“By suspending Mr. Sulaimon, the Speaker and the Lagos State House of Assembly have acted in clear defiance of this legal principle, thereby exceeding their constitutional mandates.”

“Furthermore, we wish to emphasise that there is a pending suit, Hon Jelili Sulaimon, Chairman Alimosho Local Government Area Council & Another v. The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly & 4 Others, Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1421/2024 before the Federal High Court. This suit challenges the powers of the Speaker and the Lagos State House of Assembly to exercise oversight functions over the affairs of Alimosho Local Government, especially when the Local Government Council has its own legislative assembly charged with such functions.

“The actions of the Speaker and the Lagos State House of Assembly, while this case is sub judice, constitute an unlawful interference in a matter that is yet to be determined by the court.”

“We, therefore, call on the Speaker and the Lagos State House of Assembly to immediately reverse its decision, and we urge all relevant authorities to respect the rule of law and the constitutionally guaranteed independence of local government councils. The suspension of an elected official without due process is a threat to democratic governance and should not be tolerated in any form.”

“We remain committed to defending the rights of our clients, Hon. Jelili Sulaimon and Alimosho Local Government Area Council, in the face of unconstitutional actions.”

Recall that the House of Assembly, on Monday at a sitting suspended with immediate effect the Alimosho council boss.

The lawmakers at plenary, presided over by Obasa, resolved that the vice chairman of the council, Akinpelu Johnson, take over the running of the affairs of the local government.