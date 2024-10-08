Akinsunlola Honoured with IDA’s Humanitarian Service Award

A prominent United States-based Prophet and televangelist, Ebenezer Akinsunlola, has been honoured with the prestigious Idanre Descendants Association’s Humanitarian Service Award.

The Idanre, Ondo State-born Prophet is renowned for his uncommon philanthropic gestures which are scattered around feeding, and healthcare outreaches as well as scholarship endowment programmes for many indigent indigenes of Idanre community via the flagship of his Worldwide Prayer Centre Incorporated.

Apart from his typically pronounced philanthropic works in Idanre, he is also renowned for similar gestures across the country, African continent as well as other countries of the world where branches of his ministry are located.

On being presented with the award on Saturday 5th October 2024, by Oba James Arokoola Buremoh, the Ajagungbade 1, Onidera of Idera, at the exquisite Olass Villa, Indianapolis, United States, Akinsunlola credited the association for deeming it fit to consider him worthy of the prestigious award – saying the award is a collective challenge to do more.

In his words, “I am before you today inspired with immense gratitude and humility. Being a recipient of the Humanitarian Service Award from this esteemed union is not just an honour; it is a profound attestation to the values we hold dear as a community.”

“To start with, I like to appreciate the Idanre Descendant Union for this incredible distinction. Your recognition my efforts in humanitarian service is a testament to the spirit of compassion and solidarity that defines our heritage. This award is as much yours as it is mine, for it reflects our collective commitment to uplifting and supporting one another.”

He also said: “I like to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has identified with this journey. To my family, friends, and mentors, your unwavering support and encouragement have been my guiding light. You have inspired me to continue striving for a better world, one act of kindness at a time.”

“This award is a reminder of the success we can achieve when we come together as a community. It is a call to action for all of us to invest in the well-being of others, lend a hand to those in need, and foster an environment where love and care prevail. We have the power to bring about change, and I urge each one of you to embrace this responsibility.”

“In closing, I want to reiterate my gratitude to the Idanre Descendant Union for this honour. Let us continue to work hand in hand, carrying forward the legacy of service and compassion that has been the hallmark of our community. Together, we can create a brighter future for all.”

He was awarded alongside other dignitaries. They are: Oba Arokoola Buremoh, the Onidera of Idera, Dr. Anthony Omolola, the Otunba Atunluse of Idanre land; Lawyer Abigail Seif, Dr. Akinyele Eric Dairo, Mr. Rotimi Ikusika.

Idanre Descendants Association, IDA, is a maiden umbrella body for indigenes of Idanre in the Indianapolis part of United States under the leadership of Mr. Marcus Akinnayajo, Ige Adesemoye; the pioneer president and vice president respectively.