Ajadi delivers timeless lecture on love as Ajao, Oguntade families unite

On Saturday, October 5, 2024, the city of Ibadan witnessed a grand fusion of love, unity, and cultural splendor as the families of Elder Mrs. Ajao Olusegun Michael and Prophet Oguntade Akinlolu John, (late) Mrs. Oguntade Comfort, came together to celebrate the sacred union of their children, Bisola Ajao and Segun Oguntade.

The traditional wedding ceremony unfolded at the prestigious Abimbola Event Centre, Olodo Garage, Ibadan, followed by a solemn church service at C.A.C Oke Irapada, Gbena District, Iwo-Road, Ibadan, and a vibrant reception that brought the festivities full circle back at the event centre.

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, chairing the wedding, imparted profound wisdom to the newlyweds, emphasizing the significance of building their marriage on the unshakeable pillars of love, respect, and mutual support. “Marriage is a journey that necessitates patience, understanding, and forgiveness,” Ambassador Ajadi counseled.

“When you cultivate love and respect for each other, you create a nurturing environment where both partners can flourish. The key to success lies in swift forgiveness and building upon each other’s strengths.”

Ambassador Ajadi further underscored the vital importance of loyalty and partnership in marriage, highlighting that when couples stand united, they can overcome even the most daunting challenges. “Loyalty is the bedrock of a successful marriage. Supporting each other’s strengths and weaknesses forges an unbreakable bond, forming a team that surpasses the sum of its parts.”

In addition to loyalty, Ambassador Ajadi stressed the essential role of discipline and integrity in fostering a lasting and fulfilling marriage. “Discipline and integrity are the linchpins of loyalty and commitment. When both partners are dedicated to each other, they establish a foundation of mutual respect that endures through life’s trials and tribulations.”

The joyous celebration was elevated by the captivating performance of rising juju sensation Temitope Olajide, popularly known as Indomie, whose enchanting music infused the ceremony with a rich cultural essence.

The occasion was further distinguished by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Mr. Gbenga Olaitan Awoeyo, Comrade Kehinde Teluwo, Comrade Shuaib Ibrahim, Comrade Omokehinde Olowu, and Hon. Fatai Adenaya Modawoni, who joined the couple’s families in rejoicing the union.

As Bisola Ajao and Segun Oguntade embark on their new journey together, they are surrounded by the love, blessings, and well-wishes of their family, friends, and community, setting the stage for a lifetime of happiness, harmony