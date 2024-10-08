Agatu LGA boss, Ejeh appoints council secretary, chief protocol officer

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Executive Chairman of Agatu Local Government Council of Benue State, Hon. Melvin Ejeh has appointed the Secretary of Council and the Chief Protocol Officer, respectively.

The newly elected chairman in a statement he personally signed on Monday, named Hon. Peter Illa Idoko as Secretary of Agatu Local Government Council and Mr Yusuf Aduh as Chief Protocol Officer to the Executive Chairman.

Hon. Illa, according to the statement, was once a Legislative Leader and Vice Chairman of Agatu Local Government Council.

On the other hand, Mr.Yusuf Aduh is a former personal assistant to the former Chairman Agatu Local Government Council.

Both appointments, which he said, are not only critical but also pertinent to the everyday running of the Council, which takes immediate effect.

While congratulating the appointees on their well-deserved appointments, the Executive Chairman said he is counting on them to bring in their wealth of experiences to their new positions.

The development came hours after the chairman was sworn in along with other newly elected chairmen by the state governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia, earlier in Makurdi.

Recall that Ejeh was declared the winner of Agatu Local Government Chairmanship election conducted by the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission, BSIEC, after winning a majority of the lawful votes cast.