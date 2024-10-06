Adeleke streamlines C of O process to boost business in Osun

Gov Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

In a bid to enhance the ease of doing business in Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke has approved the automation and fast-tracking of the survey process and the issuance of Certificates of Occupancy (C of O).

In a statement from the Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning, Mr. George Alabi, it was revealed that Governor Adeleke is committed to improving the efficiency of the C of O process. To address the slow pace of issuance, the state has introduced technology to automate survey clearances, which is a prerequisite for obtaining a Certificate of Occupancy.

“The survey clearance process ensures that the land is clear of any encumbrances, facilitating the C of O process,” Alabi explained. “This is a preliminary step in the ‘C of O in 45 Days’ initiative launched by His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke, aimed at ensuring that C of O applications are processed within 45 days.”

Governor Adeleke plans to officially launch the ‘C of O in 45 Days’ program before the end of the year. He urged individuals interested in benefiting from this initiative to clear their land or property surveys so they can apply for their Certificates of Occupancy once the program commences.

Anyone with a valid survey for their land or property in Osun State is encouraged to visit landsportal.osunstate.gov.ng and click on “Get Survey Clearance” to begin the process. This initiative aims to support various needs, such as securing business loans from financial institutions and ultimately revitalizing the Osun State economy.

The previous administration’s C of O processing was notoriously slow, prompting Governor Adeleke to introduce this new technology to streamline the Survey Clearance and C of O processes, ensuring faster and more efficient service delivery.