AA clinches Etche LGA as RSIEC begins issuance of Certificates of Return

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Action Alliance (AA) has been declared the winner of the Etche Chairmanship seat in the recently concluded local government elections in Rivers State.

As part of the electoral process, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has commenced the issuance of certificates of return to the winners of Saturday’s local government council polls.

Following the conclusion of the electoral process on Sunday, the Action Peoples Party (APP) won 22 chairmanship seats, while the AA secured one seat.

RSIEC officially announced Hon. Uzodinma Nwafor as the Chairmanship candidate of the Action Alliance for Etche Local Government Area. Nwafor is currently seated alongside other chairmen-elect as the RSIEC prepares to issue their certificates of return.

The Rivers State Government is set to swear in the 23 chairmen declared winners of the Saturday elections later this afternoon.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo, it was announced that the swearing-in ceremony will take place at 4 PM.

The statement read: “His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, the Governor of Rivers State, will today, Sunday, October 6, 2024, swear in the newly elected Council Chairmen at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt, at 4 PM. The newly elected Chairmen, along with one guest each, are expected to be seated by 3:30 PM.”