9,098 Sick Persons Benefit from Kaduna North Health Scheme

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna North Health Endowment Fund Scheme has benefited a total of 9,098 less privileged individuals from December 2021 to September 2024.

The Health Endowment Fund was established to support and cater for needy members of the public who are sick and in need of primary healthcare.

The Kaduna North LGA Chairman, Mukhtar Baloni, disclosed the figure during the unwinding of the LGA’s Health Endowment Fund Scheme. He stated that the aim was to provide affordable and accessible healthcare service delivery for the people of the local government.

The Chairman mentioned that nine health facilities within the LGA were selected for the scheme: PHC Unguwar Sarki, PHC Unguwar Rimi, PHC Badarawa, PHC Unguwar Dosa, PHC Unguwar Shanu, PHC Kabala, PHC Unguwar Kanawa, Zakari Memorial PHC, and PHC Rafin Guza.

He noted that a committee was created to support the initiative with ideas to address health challenges in the program’s focus area, adding that an operational stipend of N25,000 was paid to each of the nine committee members throughout the 26 months of the program’s duration.

The Chairman said that a total of N24.412 million was spent on the program including the stipend paid to the committee members, benefiting 9,098 patients.

” On record, a total of 9,098 patients benefited from the initiative. Part of the challenges encountered is the lack of an enabling law/legal framework for the health endowment fund to be sustained, along with the absence of clear budgetary provisions for such programs. We sponsored the scheme using the council’s security votes.”

“We urge those who come after our tenure ends to sustain the program to help the sick individuals by making healthcare services accessible and affordable,” he said.

He further recommended the enactment of a bylaws, the Kaduna North Healthcare Endowment Act, and other measures at the council legislative level to institutionalize the program.

The Chairman emphasized the need for proposed legislation to allow for private sector participation so that more resources can be made available.

Baloni, whose tenure ends this month, assured the local government community of his readiness to support them whenever the need arises.

A community leader, Alhaji Usman Abba Ibrahim commended the outgoing chairman for initiating the scheme, describing it as the first of its kind in the state in decades.

He also called for the continuation of the program after the current chairman leaves office, saying that whoever takes over should ensure the scheme is sustained for the benefit of the poor, who are the sole beneficiaries in society.