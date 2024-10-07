32,000 Lagos residents suffering from tuberculosis – Report

From L-R: Chairman of the Lagos State TB Steering Committee, Dr. Abimbola Mabogunje; Lagos State First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi and Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. (Mrs) Kemi Ogunyemi at the Media Briefing on the Investiture of Female Chairmen and wives of LGA and LCDA Chairmen and official launch of the STOP TB Partnership, Lagos, and the Inauguration of the Lagos State TB Steering Committee today.

Lagos State has reported a significant rise in tuberculosis (TB) cases, with 32,000 patients recorded in 2024, up from 18,541 cases in 2023.

This increase has prompted the wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, to launch a new initiative aimed at bolstering grassroots advocacy in the fight against TB.

During a media briefing at the Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja, Mrs. Sanwo-Olu outlined the initiative, which includes the investiture of female chairpersons and the wives of Local Government Area (LGA) and Local Council Development Area (LCDA) chairpersons. This effort will officially kick off the STOP TB Partnership in Lagos and inaugurate the Lagos State TB Steering Committee, essential components in the state’s aggressive campaign to eradicate TB.

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu emphasized the critical role that local leaders will play in raising awareness and promoting health-seeking behaviors. She stated that the 10 female chairpersons and 47 wives of local leaders will focus on community-driven initiatives aimed at early detection and prevention of TB. “These local leaders are closest to the people and are uniquely positioned to change attitudes, debunk myths, and ensure that TB is treated with the seriousness it deserves,” she remarked.

The STOP TB Partnership is designed to unite key stakeholders from both public and private sectors, alongside international partners, in a coordinated effort to combat TB. The newly formed Steering Committee will oversee the implementation of strategies to reduce TB transmission and improve health outcomes in Lagos.

Referencing the 2023 Global Tuberculosis Report by the World Health Organization (WHO), Mrs. Sanwo-Olu highlighted the ongoing public health threat posed by TB. “In Nigeria alone, over 479,000 cases were recorded in 2023, with 18,541 of those in Lagos. The rise to 32,000 cases this year is staggering, but we have the tools, knowledge, and partnerships to reverse this trend. TB is preventable and curable, and with the right focus, we can eradicate it from our communities.”

Furthermore, Mrs. Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the efforts already in place to improve living conditions in high-risk areas, such as slums and military barracks, where overcrowding and poor sanitation contribute to the spread of TB. As a medical doctor, she underscored the importance of addressing these underlying issues to enhance the overall effectiveness of TB control efforts.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Lagos State TB Steering Committee, Dr. Abimbola Mabogunje, stressed the unique role that the female chairmen and wives of LGA/LCDA chairmen will play in shaping the response to tuberculosis across Lagos.

“Our female chairmen and the wives of chairmen bring unique perspectives and strengths to the table. We look forward to their impactful contributions in advocating for TB awareness, prevention, and treatment at the grassroots level,” she said.