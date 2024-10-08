2024 Obudu LG Chairmanship: Martha Agba picks expression of interest form

Driven by her firm commitment to offer quality leadership to the people of Obudu Local Government Area, frontline aspirant, Martha Agba was at the Cross River State Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress today to pick her expression of interest form.

Accompanied by her supporters, Martha reaffirmed her commitment to provide quality leadership for the people of Obudu LGA.

Speaking briefly to journalists after purchasing her intent form, she said, “I am at the State Secretariat of the party to purchase my expression of interest form. This is a step towards actualizing our aspiration to offer quality leadership to my people, the people of Obudu LGA. To me, leadership is about service. I am poised and determined to contribute positively towards he growth and development of our people. Our manifesto is anchored on 9 basic points, namely; good governance and transparency, women and youth empowerment, agricultural development and food security, economic development (infrastructure and IGR), healthcare, education, social welfare and humanitarian services, environment, culture and tourism, security and peace building.

She expressed her confidence in the process and appreciated the state leadership of the party for providing a level playing field for all aspirants.