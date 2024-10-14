14th Edo festival, awards in UK ‘ll be the biggest, say organisers

By Joseph Erunke

Nigeria’s most prestigious event of the year, Edo Festival and Awards in the United Kingdom has released this year’s nomination list.

This year has arguably been one of the most interesting for Edo artistes especially as they dominated 2024 in the Afrobeats scene in Nigeria and beyond.

Rema, Shallipoppi, and Davido (whose mother was from Edo) dominated the period in view with cumulative hits. While Rema dropped hits including Benin Boys featuring Shallipoppi, Ozeba, and Azaman, Shallipoppi had Billion, Juju featuring Odumodoblvck, ASAP, and Davido had his share with Twe Twe Remix featuring Kizz Daniel, Joy featuring Angelique Kidjo, among others.

Organizers of the annual Edo Festival and Awards, JJ Barry Conglomerate, is optimistic that this year’s event which is the 14th in the series will be their biggest yet.

Chief Executive Officer of the UK-based entertainment outfit, Ambassador Ken Odeh, said the festival and awards show slated will hold from 15th to 17th of November 2024.

He said the awards proper holding on the 16th has fifteen categories with nominees cut across different sectors of the economy.

According to Ambassador Odeh; “this year’s nominees cut across all sectors including politics, business, philanthropy, entertainment, among others”.

“We have fifteen categories already earmarked and voting is already ongoing on our website www.edofestival.com.

“Some of the nominees include top politicians like former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole, Senators Monday Okpebholo and Neda Imasuen, Hon Dennis Idahosa, Hon Odianosen Okojie, Hon Julius Ihonvbere, Hon Billy Osawaru, among others.

“There is also a special category that recognizes the likes of Sir Chief Dr. Gabriel Igbinedion, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Archbishop Dr Margaret Idahosa”. “Some big players in Nigeria’s Nollywood are received nominations like; Linda Osifo, Nancy Isime, Yvonne Jegede, Ruth Kadiri, Adesua Etomi, Osas Ighodaro, Sandra Aigbogun, Mercy Aigbe, Enado Odigie, Angela Eguavoen, Etinosa Idemudia, etc”.

The categories according to him include; “Face of Edo 2024”, “Edo Man of the Year, Edo Woman of the Year, Best Edo Senator of the Year, Best Edo House of Representatives’ Member of the Year, Best Edo Content Creator of the Year, Best Edo-based NGO of the Year, Best Edo Old Musician of the Year, Best Edo Young Musician of the Year, Best Edo Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Best Edo Hotel of the Year, Best Edo Television Station of the Year, Best Edo Radio Station of the Year, Best Edo Transport Company of the Year and Best Edo to the World Artiste of the Year”. “To ensure transparency, fans are advised to go and vote for their preferred nominees on out website and they can vote as many times as possible”.

The JJ Barry Conglomerate CEO also added that there will be a non-voting category which is an Honorary Award to be bestowed on His Royal Majesty,



Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolopkolor, Oba Ewuare The Second, The Oba of Benin for being the pride and defender of the Benin Kingdom.

He maintained that the three-day event will hold at the Radison Blu in London, adding that the Edo Festival and Awards will feature live performances in music, dance, comedy, cultural displays, food exhibitions and fashion displays.