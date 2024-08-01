Youths protest in Jalingo, despite Govt., stakeholders plea

By Femi Bolaji,

Despite efforts by stakeholders in Taraba state to ensure residents did not participate in the nationwide hunger protest, some youths marched across major streets of Jalingo, the state capital.

Vanguard observed that security operatives were stationed in various parts of the metropolis to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions highlighting widespread hunger across the country.

They called on the federal government to address the hunger crisis and some demanded the restoration of the subsidy on petrol.

Meanwhile, business activities on major highways have been grounded.

While there were few vehicular movements across the metropolis, most residents of the state capital were either confined to their homes or observing from the roadside.