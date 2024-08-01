Youth minister’s attempt to address protesters met with resistance in Abuja

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Protesters in Abuja shouted down the Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, as he attempted to address them at Eagles Square, preventing him from speaking.

The crowd continued to chant “hunger dey” (meaning “there is hunger”) as the minister tried to make his voice heard.

However, after eventually calming the crowd, the minister assured the protesters that he was not there to shut down their demonstration, but rather to show solidarity as a ‘comrade’ who has attended numerous protests himself.

He estimated that he has participated in between 100 to 500 protests, emphasizing that he respects their right to protest.

The minister also promised to address the police regarding their use of teargas canisters against the protesters.

Despite his efforts to engage with the crowd, the protesters remain resolute in their demands and have refused to relocate to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, citing concerns about police interference.