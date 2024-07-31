World Lung Cancer Day: Over 90% of lung cancer cases diagnosed at late stage — AstraZeneca

By Juliet Umeh

Global science-led biopharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca has said that over 90 percent of lung cancer cases are diagnosed at a late stage, leading to a five-year survival rate of less than 1 percent.

The pharmaceutical company made the observation while observing World Lung Cancer Day today.

highlighting its contributions to improving lung cancer outcomes in Africa, it emphasised the critical importance of early detection for improved health outcomes.

It noted that lung cancer has remained the leading cause of cancer mortality worldwide, with an estimated two million diagnoses and 1.8 million deaths annually.

It stated: “According to the Global Cancer Observatory 2020, the incidence of lung cancer in various regions of Africa is as follows: South Africa is 27.5 and 9.3, North Africa is 19.3 and 3.5, East Africa 4.2 and 3.0, Middle Africa 3.4 and 1.8, and West Africa is 2.8 and 1.8 all per 100,000 for males and females, respectively.

“The situation is worsened by late diagnoses and limited access to advanced medical care. In Africa, over 90% of lung cancer cases are diagnosed at a late stage, leading to a five-year survival rate of less than 1 percent.

“Early detection through regular screening can significantly improve these grim statistics.

AstraZeneca is committed to enhancing health outcomes for lung cancer patients through initiatives that support prevention, early detection, and patient advocacy, and aims to ensure that advanced treatments are accessible to all who need them.

“One such intervention is the Connect to Care initiative, developed in collaboration with Axios International.

“This programme is designed to improve the diagnostic journey for lung cancer patients by ensuring timely and accurate diagnoses. Introduced in partnership with local medical associations, including the Kenya Association of Clinical Pathologists, Kenya Society of Hematology and Oncology, and Kenya Association of Radiologists, the program focuses on multidisciplinary collaboration, which is critical in the diagnostic and treatment journey of lung cancer patients.

African Cluster Country President at AstraZeneca, Deepak Arora, said, “Our mission at AstraZeneca is to bridge the gap in lung cancer care across Africa. By improving access to diagnostics and treatments, we aim to transform the landscape of lung cancer outcomes on the continent.

“We are dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote early detection and patient advocacy, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to receive timely and effective care.”

The Diagnostic Patient Navigation programme is another significant initiative, which supports patients from the initial suspicion of lung cancer through to a confirmed diagnosis.

“This programme aims to facilitate timely access to diagnostic facilities, provide essential information to empower patients, and ensure the proper handling and delivery of tissue specimens for EGFR testing in Kenya. EGFR gene mutation is a crucial biomarker in non-small cell lung cancer diagnosis, guiding targeted therapy treatment options.

“AstraZeneca has also supported the installation of EGFR testing capabilities in partnership with Aga Khan University Hospital, addressing the fragmented cancer diagnostic landscape in Kenya by building a referral network to streamline diagnosis and treatment pathways.

“Additionally, AstraZeneca has commenced molecular testing in Nigeria, marking a significant advancement in oncology care in the region. This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health Nigeria, aims to provide precise lung cancer diagnoses to numerous patients.

“The programme includes training key pathologists and healthcare professionals and officially commissioning EGFR testing in Abuja. By improving access to advanced diagnostics and fostering timely treatment initiation, AstraZeneca’s initiatives are poised to transform lung cancer care and outcomes in Africa, demonstrating their commitment to equitable healthcare access and patient advocacy.

Also, Medical Director at AstraZeneca, Dr Khomotso Mashilane, said: “Early detection and precise diagnosis are pivotal in improving lung cancer outcomes. Our initiatives are designed to streamline the diagnostic pathway and enhance patient care. We are committed to leveraging our expertise and resources to bring advanced diagnostic capabilities to more regions, ensuring that patients receive timely and effective treatment.

World Lung Cancer Day serves as a reminder of the ongoing battle against a formidable disease. Through awareness, early detection, and equitable access to advanced treatments, AstraZeneca is committed to changing the landscape of lung cancer care in Africa. By working together and taking action, we can improve outcomes and save lives.