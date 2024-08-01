Why we’re not participating in hardship protest -IYC

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Spokesman of Ijaw Youth Council ,IYC), Worldwide, Amb. Binebai Princewill has forwarded reasons while the youth group is not participating in the ongoing hardship protest in the country.

According to Binebai in a news briefing, said the “IYC cannot risk joining a protest it knows nothing about that did not also include its developmental agenda.”

The IYC spokesman however, noted that while the IYC is not joing the protest, the federal government should also be aware that the Ijaw people and the entire Niger Delta region is yearning for proper development and called on the federal government to be human enough in addressing the yearnings of Nigerians, noting that Nigerians are truly suffering and there is need for the government to make life easy for the common man.

He highlighted the demands of the IYC to include, “urgent fixing of the entire East-West Road, relocation of International Oil Companies ,IOCs, headquarters back to the Niger Delta region, the inclusion of Ijaw people in the purported sale of Shell’s onshore assets, a national dialogue in addressing the multifaceted issues bedeviling Nigeria, Ijaw and the entire Niger Delta, reduction of fuel price to ease the terrific and terrifying living condition of the common man.

His words: “As Niger Deltans and Ijaw people, we have for long cried for the development of our Niger Delta region and Ijaw communities and villages, but it is shocking and surprising that over the years, no region has been fair enough in joining the Ijaws in our genuine quest for resource control and self determination.

“The IYC cannot risk joining a protest it knows nothing about that did not also include its developmental agenda.

“Because there is also no child without a father, our leaders who have fought for decades over the development of our region have also spoken and engaged Council not to play to the gallery. Some of these our highly respected leaders that have prevailed on Council not to fall prey for the antics of people in the guise of the protest include Bayelsa State Governor, Sen Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State, High Chief (Dr) Government Oweizide Ekpomupolo, alias Tompolo, father of modern day Ijaw struggle, Administrator Presidential Amnesty Programme ,PAP, Chief Dennis Otuaro, Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil) Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, CEO/MD NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, leader, Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo, Chief Timipre Slyva with the host of other leaders that have cautioned against the protest.

“As good children, we have to listen to our leaders most especially when the so called protest does even address our Niger Delta and Ijaw problems.

“The IYC is also lauding our zonal and chapter structures for carrying out the directives of the national President of council, Sir Jonathan Lokpobiri, on behalf of NEC by ensuring that Council at the various zones and chapters do not protest.”