We’re tired of bad governance, Niger Delta protesters chorus

Niger Delta states, yesterday, took part in the first day of the #Endbadgovernance protest, with protesters in Akwa Ibom State on the platform of #Good Governance Renaissance lamenting being tired of bad governance with Nigerian political leaders showing no concern about the sufferings of the masses.

This came as anti-protesters, yesterday, manhandled four journalists covering the protest against hunger in Asaba, Delta State.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers State protesters defied the interventions of prominent citizens of the state and across the Niger Delta and embarked on a peaceful protest to drive home the fact that government must fix the current economic situation in the country.

Meanwhile, in Biogbolo suburb of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, there was pandemonium during the hardship protest as a group of youths reportedly clashed with protesters on the Chief Melford Okilo Road.

In Ughelli North LGA, Delta State, protesters shunned appeal by the council chairman, Olorogun Jaro Egbo, presence of security agents, turned out massively to protest against bad governance, acute hunger and incessant increase of price goods and services.

In Benin City, Edo State, major streets were deserted, yesterday, due to the #Endbadgovernance protests as businesses were not opened and many people chose to stay indoors obviously to avoid the #EndSARS protest of 2020 that went violent.

In Asaba, Delta State, a group of #Endbadgovernanceinnigeria protesters were yesterday, dispersed with tear gas by police operatives stationed at the popular inter-bua roundabout, Asaba.

One of the leaders of the protesting group, in Akwa Ibom State, Jonathan Titus, who spoke to Vanguard at the Ibom Plaza Roundabout, Uyo, questioned why the price of petroleum products should be expensive in a country which produces crude oil.

His said: “We are here in Uyo to make a statement, that we Akwa Ibom people are not happy. Today is the beginning of the 10 days nationwide hunger protest and we are going to be here till the last day of the protest.

“It is incumbent on us the youths to make it clear to those we gave our mandate to represent us at the local, state and federal levels, to see how they can address the insecurity and economic hardship in the country. That’s why we are here.

“Why is it that travellers can no longer move freely in the country without being afraid of abduction, either by bandits, kidnappers or terrorists? We have what it takes to make this country safe haven for everyone.

“They are giving us palliatives. For how many Nigerians and how long can they feed us with palliatives? They said about 10 trucks of rice were sent to Akwa Ibom. How many people can that feed and for how long? So, we are saying that we don’t need their palliatives.

“Why are they weaponizing poverty? That is why we are here to make a statement. And we want all market unions disbanded because their activities exacerbate the cost of food items in our markets.”

Another leader in the group, George Nta, expressed optimism that more youths of the state would join the protest by today, as he attributed the low turnout to the morning downpour.

Nta said: “Actually, many of us came out but because of the unfavourable weather, some are just hanging around, you can even see them over there.

“Also, there was confusion about the permanent venue for the protest. Initially, Plaza was announced as the rallying point, but after our meeting with the Commissioner of Police last night, and he enforced the Cenotaph along Udo Udoma Avenue on us based on possibility of the protest being hijacked by criminal elements.

“That actually caused confusion among our group members, but by Friday, we would have finalised on the location. We are tired of bad governance. Remember this protest is not about people who can afford three square meals daily.

“This protest is for people who don’t have food to eat, and who are tired of bad governance. Our political leaders are not concerned about what is happening, and how the poor masses are surviving?”

Anti-protesters manhandle 4 journalists in Delta

Those attacked were Monday Osayande of The Guardian, Matthew Ochei of the Punch, Amor Udemude of Sahara Asaba and Lucy Ezeliora of The Pointer.

It was learned that the anti protesters had tried to prevent the journalists from taking photographs and interviewing the protesters.

“They smashed our gadgets and started attacking us, while the security personnel folded their hands watching the unfolding event, unchallenged,” Osayande said.

He said their assailants had insisted that they delete the photographs and record before leaving the scene. They were, however, later rescued by military personnel.

Protesters defy pleas, rally in P-Harcourt

At 9a.m., the protesters had gathered at the popular Presidential Hotel on the busy Port Harcourt/Aba express road, displaying different placards, some of which call for a change of the Nigerian constitution to create room for the weak regions.

Okoro Chijioke, a native doctor, who voluntarily joined the protest, said: “Nobody brings foul, goat and all those things to my shrine again because these items are expensive. Before now, I was at my best time. I don’t know what is happening now.

“We are all the citizens of this country. We feel the same like everybody else. Government must do the needful, reverse the subsidy. Fix our infrastructure, make life easy for ever Nigerian. That is all we want.”

Addressing the protesters at the gate of Government House, the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara appealed to the protesters to maintain peace bearing in mind that some disgruntled elements had planned to hijack the opportunity to unleash mayhem in the state.

“You are here (Government House Gate) because you want a better Nigeria. I am one of you. I feel your pains. Here (Rivers), we are trying to make life better for our people. In our own state, we are doing so much for the good of our people. Very soon, things will get better,” Fubara promised.

Fubara, who was intermittently interrupted by the crowd, particularly when he promised “small thing” for their pure (sachet) water, was actually rebuffed by the protesters, who publicly said they were not interested in the governor’s money.

Meanwhile, a sense of unease gripped Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, on the morning of the planned August 1, protest as shops, markets, banks and public offices were shut.

Some of the placards carried by the protesters, read: “We deserve better governance, not corruption,” “Nigerians are dying daily, let’s take it back,” “No to high fuel prices, food prices, hunger, and bad governance,” among others.

Johnson, one of the protesters clarified that their grievances were directed at the Federal Government, not Governor Fubara.

Also, the Rivers Civil Society Organisations, RIVCSO, in a statement, expressed solidarity with Nigerians suffering from economic hardship and corruption, induced by “Badgovernance.”

Pandemonium as youths, protesters clash in Bayelsa

It was gathered that the Biogbolo suburb youths were against the hunger protest.

The #Endbadgovernance protesters, who were accompanied by two police vans were allegedly attacked unexpectedly from behind with bottles, planks of wood and other weapons.

But the attack was swiftly repelled by a team of police officers monitoring the situation to ensure that there was no breakdown of law and order.

The aggrieved protesters said they were out to demand action from the government to end the high cost of living and hunger.

They chanted solidarity songs and carried placards with various inscriptions such as ‘Restore fuel subsidy and reduce the price of petroleum products now,’ ‘We are dying of hunger in our own country,’ ‘We are suffering so much now,’ ‘We can no longer feed our children,’ among others.

The protesters marched through the Yenagoa-Mbiama Road and Melford Okilo Road defying the morning showers to register their grievances.

However, there was another set of protesters led by the Secretary of the Bayelsa State Vigilante, Innocent Kalango, in solidarity with the state government.

The protesters, armed with placards, gathered in front of Government House, and applauded the Governor Douye Diri’s administration for completing the Igbogene-AIT Outer Ring Road, first phase of the Glory Drive, Yenagoa, ongoing Yenagoa-Oporoma road and bridge work at Angiama among others.

Our correspondents, who went round town had earlier observed a near zero protest in Yenagoa and its environs.

As early 7.30a.m., security operatives were seen stationed at major junctions and roundabout with residents going about their businesses.

Also, Governor Diri in the early hours of the day led the weekly five-kilometre Prosperity Walk, through the streets of Yenagoa and was joined by other top government officials and Bayelsans for the fitness exercise.

Government offices were opened with some civil servants sighted at their duty posts.

There was also vehicular and tricycle movements in Yenagoa and its environs.

While some banks were closed for business, others rendered skeletal services to customers through the back door.

Protesters shun security, storm streets of Ughelli North

The protesters displaying placards with inscriptions such as, “End Bad Governance in Nigeria,” “Reduce Fuel Price,” “We dey hungry,” among others, accused the Nigerian government of making life difficult for them after voting them into power.

The peaceful protest was, however, marred by the shooting of tear gas by security agents stationed at Otovwodo junction, Ughelli North council.

Some women protesters, who spoke to our correspondent at Otovwodo and Agbarha junctions alleged that the council chairman, told them to withdraw from the protest and that he has good offer for them after he had earlier bought drinks to calm them down.

Another female protester, who identified herself as Madam Pepper, said: “I am personally joining this protest because, the hunger in the land is too much and it’s painful that prices of goods and services have become a nightmare to us the commoners.

“One piece of ice fish is N2,000, a basket of garri is N4,000, a sack of pepper and onions is N150,000 each. President Tinubu want to kill us, our children are dying of hunger and we will not accept it.”

A judiciary worker, who spoke on anonymous condition said: “During President Tinubu campaign, he promised to reduce our purchasing power and he has fulfilled his promises by starving Nigerians, and true to his campaigns, our purchasing power has been reduced.”

A motorcycle rider, Mr. Felix disclosed that the cost of living was rising daily in Nigeria, fuel was now being sold between N900 – N1,000. “How can we survive this?” he quried.

However, the protest led to the barricading of Otovwodo axis of the East West Road as it was alleged that security agents fired canisters at the protesters.

The protesters burnt tyres at Agbarha and Otovwodo junctions after the incident by security agents.

One of the protesters, who identified himself as Garba said: “When I saw that the protest was peaceful, I joined and we were going peacefully but along the line, the police and army fired canisters at us.

“We decided not to do anything because we had an accord with them that the protest was going to be peaceful but they broke the deal in order to give us bad names,” Ejiro stated.

Edo streets deserted as protesters call for good governance

All the major roads leading to Benin City centre known as Oba Ovonramwen Square, where the protesters gathered, were empty.

The roads include Ekheuan Road, Akpakpava Road, Sapele Road, Airport Road and Sokponba. All the banks and other big business outlets in these major roads were also closed for business while there was heavy security presence at government buildings.

At the state House of Assembly Complex, there was heavy presence of police with an Armoured Personnel Carrier, APC, and dozens of armed men while there were red flags at the precincts of the Benin and Oko prisons.

The courts were not also spared of heavy security presence.

At the city centre, where the protesters gathered, they mounted a stage opposite the Museum, which was locked with loud music of “revolutionary” singers such as Fela, Eedris Abdulkareem, African China and others blaring from the Speakers.

Addressing the crowd, Osunbor Omokaro, an activist, said: “We must take Nigeria back from the politicians, who have held us ransom in our father land. We are not for violence but we want the government to hear our cry.”

For Austin Enabulele, “We are not out to destroy, we must take our Nigeria back, Nigeria does not belong to Tinubu, Nigeria does not belong to Akpabio but we must not also forget that the state and local governments are part of the government. Our governors are not doing enough, the Supreme Court has given them financial autonomy and we must begin to hold them responsible and accountable.”

On her part, Mrs. Anny Umoru, said: “I am one of those who came out to protest and to ensure that there is a peaceful protest. I envisage a peaceful protest and I also envisage that our message will be passed across to the authorities and they must take action on it. We want to make it a three day protest.”

Another activist, Emmanuel Ogbidi, said: “They should reduce the pump price of petrol, the government must reduce the price of petrol, bring back subsidies and stop the corruption in the subsidy administration.”

Another leader of the organisers, Kola Edokpayi said the protest has been peaceful but passed a vote of no confidence on political leaders in the country, saying: “We don’t need to consult the oracle of the hill and the caves to demystify, it for us that the protest here is very peaceful, it is the voice of the unheard, it is very sad that we have presidents and governors, local government chairmen that have failed woefully in the discharge of their constitutional responsibility.

Another activist, Roy Oribhabo, said: “This is a product of frustration, this is a product of derivation. This is a product of hunger, you can now see poverty, hunger walking physically in the streets of Nigeria and we are saying no, government is too far away from the commoners.”

Skirmishes in the outskirts of Benin City

The peaceful atmosphere in the city centre was the same in the outskirts of the city as suspected hoodlums tried to hijack the process.

In the Country Home area Off Sapele Road, suspected hoodlums mounted a bonfire as early as 6:30 a.m., and were collecting N500 for those who want to cross into the town. Similar thing happened in Okagbare, Ikueniro, Upper Mission Road and others.

“At Iduowina behind Bethel Faith Academy, a trailer load of rice was looted allegedly belonging to the state government.

At Upper Sokponba, youths as early as 7a.m., blocked the roads playing football at the centre of the road with occasional interjection from vehicles, which were promptly searched to ensure they were not carrying passengers.

Traders express fears, lock shops in A-Ibom

Vanguard observed that about 9a.m., all the shops located by the popular Itam Market, off Ikot Ekpene Road and opposite the Goodluck Jonathan Boulevard, in Uyo, were under lock and keys.

Some of the traders spotted hanging around their shops told Vanguard that they decided not to open their shops because of what they experienced during the #EndSARS protest, where hoodlums took them unawares and looted many shops.

Speaking, a dealer on curtains and window blinds, simply identified as Mr Arinze said: “Most of us along this line didn’t open our shops because we are afraid of looters. I am just hanging around to see what’s going on. But if a customer comes to buy, I will open the shop, sell to the person and close the shop again.

“And since 8a.m., I came out, I noticed that many people have not come out. This is one of the busy roads in this state, but today, the road is not busy. For me, it is risky to open shop today because people usually capitalise on protests to break into shops and steal goods. So, I am still observing the situation.”

Another businessman on the Ikot Ekpene Road, Mr. Francis lamented that it was risky for him to open his electronics shop because of the #EndSARS protest experience, where hoodlums had looted their shops.

Police disperse protesters with tear gas in Asaba

State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abaniwonda Olufemi, in Asaba, said the protesters were uncoordinated and could cause breakdown of law and order in the state capital.

Some other protesters, who were earlier at the roundabout for over an hour amid tight security, later marched through Nnebisi Road to other parts of the town.

This came as commercial activities were grounded in the metropolis with shops, banks, petrol stations, offices of network service providers and other business services completely shut down.

Though the protest was peaceful in the area, few commercial tricyclists were seen in major streets with scanty passengers.

At the Chike Edozien state secretariat, where there was heavy presence of police officers and soldiers, few cautious workers went to work as others opted to stay at home.

At most government agencies and departments, the situation was not different as the offices were under lock and key.

Reacting to development, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abaniwonda Olufemi said the protesters were in five different uncoordinated groups.

Olufemi said: “The protest in Asaba presently remains peaceful, but what is worrying for us is the refusal of the organisers of the protest to abide by the simple rules and laws of the land.

“The law says that they should converge at a place but we are seeing different groups, at the last count, five different uncoordinated groups and that might lead to break down of law and order.

“If you go round Asaba and other major cities in Delta State, you will find our men strategically placed at strategic locations to ensure that citizens can go about their lawful businesses. It has come to our knowledge that a number of businesses are closed.”

At press time, patrol vehicles were still patrolling round major streets in the state capital.

Warri residents shun protest over fear of security presence

Warri, Uvwie and surrounding local government areas in Delta State, were calm on the first day of the protest.

About 5a.m., yesterday, security operatives took over strategic places around the Effurun and DSC roundabouts, where protesters could possibly have assembled.

Police patrol vehicles were all over the place with heavily armed policemen.

It could not be confirmed if the heavy presence of security men aborted the mass protest.

Motorists and commercial tricycle operators were seen in limited numbers around the two roundabouts. Most filling stations and other business outfits were also shut. Filling stations that attended to motorists on the Warri-Ughelli express road end of the East West Road hiked pump price of fuel with some selling a litre as high as N1,200.

Market went on smoothly in some parts of Warri, Uvwie, Ughelli North. Some traders who spoke to Vanguard said they heard of the planned protest, so they were careful with the quantity of stock they came out with for sale.

At press time, some youths were protesting peacefully inside Ughelli and Sapele. A resident in Ughelli, who gave her name as Vera told Vanguard that the protest started quite late.

Smith urges Nigeria youths to shelve protest, be patient with Tinubu

HRM Godday Smith, the Agadagba lll, the Bounanawei (King of the forest) in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, has appealed to Nigeria youths and organisers of the #Endbadgovernance protests to shelve the demonstration and give President Bola Tinubu more time.

Smith in a statement, yesterday in Warri, Delta State, also charged Nigerians to understand that President Tinubu inherited a very bad economy, noting that the President has been doing everything possible to revamp the economy.

He said President Tinubu’s policies were already yielding positive results across all sectors, adding that Tinubu was really doing his best and committed to repositioning the country for greatness.

Bounanawei as fondly called, said the people of Niger Delta should show solidarity to President Tinubu by not participating in the ill-conceived protest.

He thanked President Tinubu for directing the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited NNPCL to sell crude oil to Dangote Refinery, saying it was a well-thought-out decision.

According to him, the Dangote Refinery will produce refined products for Nigerians and more jobs will be created.

The Ijaw leader pointed that Niger Deltans would benefit more from the Dangote Refinery as people living in the riverine and Creeks would be free from scarcity of fuel.

“The Niger Delta region will do everything possible to fight the oil cabal to stand still this time, and are willing to give full support to Dangote. Also, I urge President Tinubu to expedite action to make Warri, Port Harcourt and Kaduna refineries to work in full capacities and fuel scarcity will forever be a thing of the past.”