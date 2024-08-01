We’re tired of bad governance, Akwa Ibom protesters chorus

…Say we don’t need palliative rice

…Demand market unions disbandment

By Egufe Yafuborghi, Chioma Onuegbu

PROTESTERS in Akwa Ibom State under the platform of ‘Good Governance Renaissance ‘ have lamented being tired of bad governance with Nigerian political leaders showing no concern about the sufferings of the masses.

One of the leaders of the protesting group, Jonathan Titus, who spoke to Vanguard at the Ibom Plaza Roundabout, Uyo the state capital, questioned why the price of petroleum products should be expensive in a country which produces crude oil?

His said, “We are here in Uyo to make a statement, that we Akwa Ibom people are not happy. Today is the beginning of the ten days nationwide hunger protest and we are going to be here till the last day of the protest.

“It is incumbent on us the youths to make it clear to those we gave our mandate to represent us at the local, state and federal government levels, to see how they can address the insecurity, and economic hardship in the country. That’s why we are here.

“Why is it that travellers can no longer move freely in the country without being afraid of abduction, either by bandits, kidnappers or terrorists? We have what it takes to make this country safe haven for everyone.

“They are giving us palliatives, for how many Nigerians and how long can they feed us with palliatives? They said about 10 trucks of rice were sent to Akwa Ibom. How many people can that feed and for how long? So we are saying that we don’t need their palliatives.

“Why are they weaponizing poverty? That is why we are here to make a statement. And we want all Market Unions disbanded because their activities exacerbate the cost of food items in our markets”

Titus explained that they did not embark on street procession to avert hoodlums infiltrating the group to cause violence in the state because of what happened during the #EndSARS protest.

George Nta, another leader in the group expressed optimism that more youths of the state would join the protest by tomorrow as he attributed the low turnout to the morning downpour.

Nta said the youths were also confused about the venue, noting, “Actually many of us came out but because of the unfavorable weather, some are just hanging around, you can even see them over there.

“Also there was confusion about the permanent venue for the protest. Initially the Plaza was announced as the rallying point, but after our meeting with the Commissioner of Police last night, and he enforced the Cenotaph along Udo Udoma Avenue on us based on possibility of the protest being hijacked by criminal elements

“That actually caused confusion among our group members, but by tomorrow (Friday) we would have finalized on the location. We are tired of bad governance. Remember this protest is not about people who can afford three square meals daily.

“This protest is for people who don’t have food to eat, and who are tired of bad governance. Our political leaders are not concerned about what is happening, and how the poor masses are surviving?”

Security operatives including the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC) Police, and others were positioned at the Ibom Plaza and other major streets.

This is even as few of the protesters defied both the early morning rain which started at about 9:30am and moved from the CPs approved Cenotaph venue to Ibom Plaza about 11am

As at the time of filing this report the state was calm and residents moving about their normal businesses as Police and the Army continued to patrol the major streets to ensure law and order.