We’ll restore Enugu NMA glory – Okafor

By Dennis Agbo

The newly elected chairman of the Enugu State Chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Rtn Dr Sunday Okafor has pledged to restore the glory of the association in the state.

Okafor spoke, on Thursday, shortly after he was overwhelmingly elected by over 389 member doctors as the new chairman of the association in Enugu state.

He advised some members who have gone to town to soil the image of the association by creating a faction of NMA in Enugu state to retrace their steps and fall back to the fold to pursue the original philosophy of the group which he said is to offer healthcare in the state.

“We’ll work for everybody, reconcile, reform and together make the NMA Enugu state great again,” Okafor pledged.

He advised the general public to disregard the few individuals parading themselves as officers of the association in Enugu state, stating that they were ready to deliver on the mandate given to them by majority of the NMA members in the state.

“Any authority without the people and and the law is illegitimate and illegal. We have been given legitimacy today by the Congress, overwhelmingly participated in line with our rules and any other person parading him or herself should be arrested as an impersonator,” Okafor directed.

Those elected with Okafor include, Dr Obinna Nevo as Deputy Chairman; Dr China Edoga as the General Secretary; Dr. Forchu Ogochukwu as the Assistant Secretary; Dr. Solomon Anigbammpu as the Financial Secretary; Dr. Ifenna Umueji as Treasurer; Dr. Emmanuel Nnamani as the publicity Secretary and Dr. Kelechi Okereke as the Social Secretary.