‘We dey hungry’: How thousands of residents protested in Abuja, defying security forces

By Luminous Jannamike

Thousands of protesters on Thursday took to the streets of Abuja’s Central Business District, decrying hunger and economic hardship, transforming the usually bustling hub of government and corporate activity into a virtual ghost town.

The massive demonstration disrupted daily life, forcing the closure of three major markets—Wuse, Utako, and Garki—with only skeletal activities at Garki market.

Most traders failed to show up, and those who did refused to display their goods. The protests also brought business activities to a standstill, with many offices and shops closed, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of a public holiday.

The protesters, chanting slogans such as ‘We dey Hungry’ and ‘Nigerian government is a scam,’ marched towards Eagle Square Arena at the Federal Secretariat Complex.

Despite a court order and a directive by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike restricting the protest to MKO Abiola Stadium, thousands of protesters converged at Eagle Square, leading to a tense standoff with security agencies.

Security personnel, including plainclothes policemen and agents, were deployed across major areas to monitor the situation.

Despite the heavy security presence and repeated use of teargas canisters to disperse the crowd, the protest remained largely peaceful but volatile.

The protesters temporarily retreated but returned, undeterred by the heavy-handed response from security forces.

The demonstrators’ grievances included the high cost of living, unemployment, and perceived government inaction in addressing the economic crisis.

As the protest continued, concerns grew about potential disruptions to government and economic activities.

In an effort to prevent further escalation, security operatives erected makeshift barbed wire barricades on Shehu Shagari Way, a strategic route to key government institutions.

Patrol and surveillance helicopters flew overhead to monitor the crowd. Despite these measures, the number of protesters continued to swell, threatening to overwhelm the security forces on the ground.

The situation led to widespread disruption across Abuja, with typically busy streets and markets experiencing scanty vehicular traffic and movements. Traffic laws were openly flouted, with drivers navigating one-way lanes with impunity.

The protest’s impact extended beyond the immediate area, affecting various sectors of the economy and daily life in the city.

Adding to the complexity, hoodlums initially hired to support the government later joined the anti-government protesters after they were not paid the promised N1,000.

Some attempted to set bonfires but were stopped by security agencies. Stones littered the Umar Yar’Adua expressway leading to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, indicating earlier skirmishes.

As the protest showed no signs of abating, the demonstrators remained defiant and determined to make their voices heard, raising concerns about the potential for further escalation and the long-term impact on Abuja’s stability and economy.