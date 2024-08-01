Warri residents shun protest over fear of security operatives

By Jimitota Onoyume

The much talked about mass protest on social media billed to commence today did not hold in Warri, Uvwie and surrounding local government areas.

As early as 5am security operatives took over strategic places around the Effurun and DSC roundabouts where protesters could possibly have assembled.

Police patrol vehicles were all over the places with heavily armed policemen.

It could not be confirmed if the heavy presence of security men aborted the mass protest.

Motorists and commercial tricycle operators were seen in limited numbers around the two roundabouts. This was unlike a normal day when vehicles, passengers, pedestrians , motorists would be all over the two busy roundabouts moving to keep appointments at various destinations.

Most filling stations and other business outfits were shut. Filling stations that sold along the Warri-Ughelli express road end of the East West road hiked pump price of fuel with some selling a litre as high as one thousand one hundred naira.

Market went on smoothly in some parts of Warri , Uvwie, Ughelli north. Some traders who spoke to the Vanguard said they heard of the planned protest so they were careful with the quantity of stock they came out with for sale.

Ughelli where the EndSars protest took off few years ago was calm as security operatives also took over the popular Otovwodo junction and some parts of the road leading to the area from Warri.

There were also not much of activities at the Effurun and Warri courts because of the court vacation that commenced today.

Some banks were attending to customers but their gates locked at about 10 am when our Correspondent went round some of them on Airport road.

Earlier on Wednesday evening there was show of force by the military in Warri and Uvwie as they drove through major roads in several patrol vehicles with heavily armed soldiers.

Meantime, a civil society group Centre for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade (CHURAC) had dissociated itself from the proposed protest in Warri in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Alaowei Cleric, Esq. Chairman Board of Trustees, a member of the board and publicity secretary of the group , Mr. Oyinkedi Fuofegha, in the statement made available to the Vanguard said they were afraid that the protest could be hijacked .

They said : ” The planned nationwide protest, code named:#endbadgovernment# in our findings, has some primordial political undertones. We’re in support of peaceful mass action to draw government’s attention to our plights, we cannot however join a protest which is targeted to effect a regime change through an undemocratic means.

“However, a protest where some fifth columnists are planning to hijack in order to serve their undemocratic cravings will not do any good to the Country. The bloody #endsarsnow# protest is still very fresh in our memories. We loose more than recording any gains in such protests.

“As a patriotic human rights organization, we cannot join a mass action that will result to bloodbath. Peace in the land is something we hold very dear. No sacrifice is too much to keep the peace in the land.

“On the premise of the above and arising from a well represented stakeholders’ consultative meeting on the protest, we hereby resolved as that CHURAC will not participate in the protest and thus, directs its members across the Country to refrain from joining the protest in any manner. We appeal to all affiliate organizations to shun the protest.

“CHURAC appeal to Nigerian youths not to allow themselves to be used by political opportunists to ferment mayhem during the protest.

CHURAC will always make itself as a vehicle for good governance. We will continue to champion the course and well being of humanity in a democratic manner. The planned nationwide protest falls short of the expectations of citizens’ civil actions.

“That while we will not condemn those with genuine interest to draw the government’s attention through this protest, we also join them to call on the Government to take drastic action to address the problems of the Country.

“The security and welfare of the people are the primary responsibilities of the Government. The Government therefore should direct its policies to immediately address the growing national conundrums which are hunger and hardship.

“A hungry man is an angry man. Therefore, the Country is not safe if the masses are reduced to beaming end due to the government’s inimical policies.”