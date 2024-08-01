Twelve XII returns with new single, ‘Move’

Nigerian music sensation, Timilehin Oketaolegun, better known by his stage name, Twelve XII, has unveiled his latest sonic offering titled “Move.” The sultry, rhythm-driven track follows the success of previous releases, “Stay” and “Naked & Sublime” with bAd entity.

A singer, songwriter and producer, Twelve XII’s signature blend of Afrobeats and R&B shines through and his ability to seamlessly fuse subtle percussion with vibrant guitar crescendos is a testament to his musical prowess.

With its infectious melody and captivating lyrics, “Move” is an instant earworm that invites listeners into a world of sensuality and groove. The rich instrumental tapestry creates an atmosphere that is as captivating as it is danceable.

Twelve XII’s musical journey began at the age of 12 when a simple request for a guitar ignited a lifelong passion. By 2018, his talent had blossomed into a professional career, and he quickly gained recognition through collaborations with industry heavyweights like Show Dem Camp. His impressive resume includes performing at the Palm Wine Festival in London and sharing stages with acclaimed artistes, Karl Benjamin and Tim Lyre. The release of his 2023 collaboration with Tay Iwar, “Undercover Lover,” which garnered over a million streams, solidified his status as a rising star in the music scene.

Influenced by Michael Jackson, Sampha and Khalid, Twelve XII has cultivated a unique sound that seamlessly blends alternative R&B, future soul, afro-fusion, and trap. His innovative approach to music has caught the attention of industry tastemakers, including Tems and radio personality, Rebecca Judd.

Produced by Twelve XII himself, in collaboration with bAd entity and instrumentalists Olmo & Lorenzo, “Move” is poised to be a summer rave with its captivating beats and evocative lyrics.