Tinubu, Wike meet in Aso Rock amid protests in Abuja

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

AS aggrieved Nigerians begin a nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest, President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Wike, dressed in a white suit, drove into the State House, Abuja, in a Prado SUV to meet with President Tinubu at about 4 pm.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public at the time of sending this report, it may not be unconnected with the ongoing protests in the nation’s capital which turned violent in some areas.

The protest which the organisers had said would be peaceful, turned violent in some areas at the seat of power.

Miscreants also had field days in some areas as they harassed and extorted motorists and passersby, especially in the Kubwa expressway axis.

The miscreants were shouting and were only communicating in Hausa language, chorusing intermittently, ‘Bamuyi’.

It took the intervention of the military to clear the hooligans who blocked the highway shouting there is hunger in the land out of the road.

Some residents of the FCT including civil servants refused to go out to their workplaces as a result of the fear of the unknown.