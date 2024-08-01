‘There are many fake activists in our midst’ – Protester raises alarm

By Efe Onodjae

A protester participating in the ongoing peaceful protest in Lagos State has cautioned fellow demonstrators to be vigilant.

In an exclusive interview with Vanguard, the protester, who is in his late 50s and has participated in many protests in the country, revealed that there are many ungenuine activists in this ongoing protest, and their intentions might not be pure.

He stated, “Nigerians have to be careful. I have seen many ungenuine activists in this ongoing protest, and their intentions might not be pure.

“Some of the people I have seen in this protest are the same individuals that caused havoc during the October 2020 EndSARS protest, and they might want to repeat the same havoc. It might not be today, but subsequently, as the protest proceeds.”

Meanwhile, protests in Lagos continue as demonstrators move from Ikeja under bridge to Allen Avenue and are now heading to the Oregun area of the state.

Vanguard News