Tejuosho stages rally, calls on youths to pull out of planned protest

Less than 24 hours to the commencement of the planned nationwide protest tagged #Endbadgovernance, another group has described it as not only ill-timed but tainted with ulterior motives.

The Concerned Nigerian Youth For Good Governance (CNYGG) reiterated its position during a solidarity rally staged in support of President Bola Tinubu’s administration on Wednesday, in Abuja.

The rally entitled; ‘Protect not Protest’ was powered by the Queen Adenike Tejuosho Foundation.

Speaking at the rally, the Founder QAT Foundation, Hajia Halimat Adenike Tejuosho said although it was the right of protesters to express their views, saying what is important at present is to protect this nascent government and not try to end it.

“What bad governance are we ending, when the government of the day is yet to stabilize from some challenges he inherited from the former government.

“The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris has been addressing various youth groups and meetings. Nigeria is not Kenya and we will not allow any protest that will affect market women or one that would be hijacked by looters and hoodlums lurking around. Let’s cherish our peace and grow this democracy via dialogue.

“To this end, I urge all Nigerian youth and civil society organizations to dissipate their energies in protecting this government, this country and shun all planned protests.” Tejuosho said.

Brandishing placards with inscriptions like; ‘Protect not Protest’, ‘May Nigeria Succeed,’ ‘Just a little Patience,’ ‘Lers Dialogue,’ ‘Economy will stabilize soon,’ ‘Nigeria is not Kenya’ among others, the President Arewa Youth Movement, Amb. Mohammed Sahad Aboki called on members and northern youth to immediately pull out of the planned protest, saying cattle dealers, traders, truck owners etc will bear the brunt, insisting that the President needs prayer and not threats.

“Mr President should endeavor to carry out a little cabinet reshuffle, while the governors too should govern their states well.”

Also speaking, the Convener, CNYGG, Ambassador Mahmood Abubakar while addressing the youth noted that the youth would be the losers should the country burn.

Nigeria according to him is work in progress adding: “As we can see, in less than one year, the Tinubu administration has churn out policies capable of alleviating out sufferings,”

Abubakar added: “Apart from the School loan, there are also funds for youth and now that the local government has autonomy, we that are at the grassroots will benefit the most, so, what is the point of destroying the country all in the name of protest? I want to appeal to our brothers and sisters to allow our listening President more time to deliver.”