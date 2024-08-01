Take down policies impoverishing Nigerians, protesters demand

By Gabriel Ewepu

PROTESTERS, Thursday, demanded the Tinubu-led administration to take down policies impoverishing Nigerians.

One of the protesters at the National Stadium, Josephine Adokoba of Activista, ActionAid Nigeria AAN, said: “We are in the streets to protest against bad governance and policies that have increased the suffering of Nigerians.

“We want the government to listen and then take down all those policies that are impoverishing Nigerians and enriching the one per cent of the nation that is why we are in the streets to reclaim our space and to tell them that we are tired of the hunger and hardship in the country. We are hungry and we say no to bad governance.”

According to her, earlier protesters were attacked with teargas shot by the Nigerian Police Force, adding that the government had earlier concluded that the protest would be a violent one, and that is why they are making everything possible to paint so, but they will ensure they protest peacefully as they drive home their demands.