TACN Vice President seeks investment in agriculture, security

……calls for peace & dialogue

By OLAYINKA LATONA

AMIDST growing hunger crisis in the country, The Vice president, The Apostolic church Nigeria, TACN, Pastor Gabriel Uyeh has advised the Federal Government to deepen its investments in agriculture, to curb the rising cost of foodstuffs.

Uyeh said there was no better time than now for the government to assemble economic experts to brainstorm on how to salvage the country from the current hardship. Adding that addressing insecurity and hunger would not only promote peace but would significantly improve the living standard of Nigerians.

He made the call while addressing a press conference ahead of Lagos Area and Western/Northern Areas, LAWNA, Territory annual 48th International convention which kicks off on Saturday, August 3 at the church Headquarters, Olorunda, Ketu, Lagos.

Admitting that the current economic crisis has led to widespread hardship and frustration, the cleric asked the government to rise up to the challenges of frustration and hunger that pervade the land, be prudent in spending and uphold justice.

According to him, government should not see the people as opponents and or enemy; rather see all as partners desirous of the progress and peaceful coexistence of the nation. They should listen to the cry of the people, particularly the youths who are agitated by the untoward situation our country finds herself.

In his words; “The situation of things in the country call for dialogue. I appeal for peace and understanding.

“Let me suggest that the government should give priority to de-escalation of hunger in the land by taking some lessons from our glorious past. They should be involved directly in agricultural production, and setting up agro-industrial processing factories at the grassroots level.

“Attention should be paid to the rehabilitation and construction of rural roads, as well as public transportation, so as to reduce the prices of food in the market.

” Policies that can further aggravate hardship and inflict pain on Nigerians should be jettisoned or ignored.

The cleric, however, declared that with prayers, God would restore the country’s lost glory.

Speaking to the theme of the convention: ‘We Shall All Appear Before The Judgment Seat of Christ’, Pastor Uyeh, who is also the Chairman of LAWNA Territory of TACN said: “The Convention is an annual event at which the saints and believers in the Lord Jesus Christ and the gospel of salvation are converged to be edified, and spiritually lifted through inspiring sound biblical teachings, exhortations, sermons and prophecies. This event usually attracts people from far and near, both at home and overseas. This year’s edition would not be different.

“Indeed, it is very significant, given the theme which the Lord graciously gave us to consider and meditate upon. The theme is: WE SHALL ALL APPEAR BEFORE THE JUDGEMENT SEAT OF CHRIST, taken from 25th Corinthians 5:10.

The Lord wants to use the convention to remind us of the ultimate end of all our earthly transactions. God is the God of justice. And we shall all give account of our earthly stewardship before this impartial judge”, he said.