Stray bullet kills businessman in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu

Amid a violent protest in the Yauri local government area of Kebbi state, a stray bullet allegedly fired by marine police near the Yauri river has killed a businessman in his shop where he sells plastics.

Our source Malam Umar Bako Yelwa who confirmed the incident said that the protest became violent when protesters blocked the federal highway blocking traffic into Yauri town.

He added that while marine police engaged the protesters to disperse them, they allegedly fired bullets and a stray bullet hit and killed the innocent plastic seller in his shop whose name is yet to be identified as tension rises in Yauri local government.

However, efforts to get the reaction of Nigeria police, Kebbi state Command were unsuccessful as the police image maker, SP Nafiu Abubakar didn’t answer calls made to his line and as well didn’t reply to text message sent to him for enquiries.

Situation in the state Capital remains calm after the protracted protest in some parts of the town of Birnin Kebbi.

