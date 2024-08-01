Speaker, Reps move to avert planned protest

By Gift ChapiOdekina

In a last-minute bid to avert a planned nationwide protest, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and other federal lawmakers have appealed to the organizers to engage in dialogue with the Federal Government.

The protest, aimed at addressing the country’s economic hardship, has been met with concerns from government officials who fear a breakdown of law and order.

At a townhall meeting with youth groups on Wednesday, Abbas emphasized the importance of dialogue over protest, highlighting the government’s efforts to address the challenges facing the country. He cited initiatives such as the N683 billion intervention fund for public tertiary institutions and the establishment of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund as examples of the government’s commitment to improving the lives of young people.

Lawmakers, including Babajimi Benson and Kolawole Akinlayo, also urged the youth to be patient with the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, assuring them that their voices are being heard and that the government is working to address their concerns. However, Benson noted that there are credible intelligence reports suggesting a possible breakdown of law and order if the protests go ahead as planned.

The government’s appeal comes as the protest organizers remain resolute in their demands for improved living conditions, reduced hunger, and enhanced human capital development. The situation remains tense, with the outcome of the planned protest uncertain.