South-East Development Commission: 4,000 youth groups pull out of protest after Kalu’s intervention

About 4,000 youth groups in the South-East have announced their decision to withdraw from the August 1 nationwide protest.

The groups, under the aegis of Igbo Youths Progressive Forum (IYPF), attributed this decision to the positive intervention of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, who is also the Igbo peace envoy.

In a statement signed by its national president, Comrade Nwafor Francis, the youths said they are impressed with Kalu’s efforts in promoting peace and development in the Southeast region through diplomacy, engagement, and partnership with leaders like President Bola Tinubu. Francis said the Deputy Speaker’s vision for the South East is also built on collaboration with colleagues at all levels, adding that his approach is yielding positive results.

“His efforts have already started bearing fruit with the establishment of the South East Development Commission. This commission is a masterstroke that will bring much-needed development to the region, and we are excited to be a part of it,” he said.

“The South East Development Commission is a testament to Deputy Speaker Kalu’s commitment to the region. The commission will provide opportunities for economic growth, infrastructure development, and social empowerment. It will also address the issues of poverty, unemployment, and inequality that have plagued our region for too long. “

The groups, therefore, expressed their support for Kalu and frowned at elements trying to truncate the progress in the South East in the form of protests. They also pledged to mobilise massively for President Tinubu who according to them has given their people a sense of belonging.

“As youths from the South East, we are behind Deputy Speaker Kalu and do not welcome protests that may hinder the progress of our region,” Francis added. “We believe that the President and this current administration mean well for the Southeast, and we are willing to work with them to achieve our goals.

“Deputy Speaker Kalu has shown that he is a true leader who listens to the needs of his people and works tirelessly to address them. He has emerged as a champion of the South-East region, showcasing exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to the development and progress of our people.

“As our peace envoy, he has worked tirelessly to promote peace, unity, and understanding, bridging gaps and fostering collaborations that have yielded remarkable results. Through his selfless service and inclusive approach, Kalu has become a shining example of effective leadership, inspiring a new generation of leaders and cementing his place as a hero of the South-East region.

“President Tinubu has also demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to the development of the South-East. His open policy has given the region a sense of belonging, and his support for initiatives like the South East Development Commission has shown that he is dedicated to addressing the region’s unique challenges. By working closely with leaders like Kalu, Tinubu has ensured that the voices of the South-East are heard and valued, paving the way for a brighter future for the region.

“We, therefore, will continue to collaborate with the President, Deputy Speaker Kalu and other stakeholders to ensure the success of the South East Development Commission. We urge all youths in the region to join us in this journey towards peace and prosperity. Together, we can achieve great things and make our region a better place for all.”