Soludo’s aide, Nweke, APC legal adviser, Kana, 85 others elevated to SAN

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee, LPPC, has approved the elevation of Tobechukwu Nweke, 39-years-old special adviser to Anambra State governor, Charles Soludo, on legal matters; Professor Abdulkareem Abubakar Kana, a life bencher and national legal adviser of All Progressive Congress, APC; and 85 others to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.

Also on the list released by the LPPC in Abuja on Thursday, are the former national officials of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Monday Ubani, Kunle Edun, and Dr. Rapulu Nduka.

Also shortlisted are the Independent National Electoral Commission legal adviser, Wendy Kuku, a notable Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Terkaa Aondo, and NBA Bwari branch chairman, Paul Daudu.

This new elevation has increased the total number of SAN in Nigeria to 900.

The late Chief F.R.A. Williams was the first to be conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 1975, while more than 50 of them are now deceased.

Meanwhile, a statement signed by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and Secretary of the LPPC, Hajo Sarki-Bello, said 87 lawyers will be inaugurated as new senior advocates at the apex court by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Olukayode Ariwoola on Monday, 30th September, 2024.

Sarki-Bello states that members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics receive the rank of SAN as a mark of excellence.

He added that the LPPC reviewed five different petitions against some of the lawyers but eventually dismissed them for lack of merit.