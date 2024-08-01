Singer Vybz Kartel regains freedom after 12 years in jail

Jamaican dancehall star Adidja Palmer, widely known as Vybz Kartel, has been released from prison after serving 12 years of a life sentence.

Kartel, along with Shawn ‘Shawn Storm’ Campbell, Andre St John, and Kahira Jones, was initially convicted in 2014 for the 2011 murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams.

The convictions were overturned by the Privy Council in March 2024 due to juror misconduct, which led to an appeal regarding whether a retrial should take place.

On Wednesday, the Court of Appeal of Jamaica ruled against a retrial, concluding a nearly 13-year legal ordeal.

Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop, the newly appointed President of the Court of Appeal, led the panel that made the highly anticipated decision.

While Kartel, Campbell, and St John are now free, Jones remains in custody due to a separate sentence.

Vybz Kartel celebrated his release by sharing a clip on X with his wife, captioning it: “Am out! Me and wifey.”

