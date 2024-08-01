Shun planned protests, engage govt constructively, Umukoro advises youths

An Urhobo youth leader, Mr Kelly Umukoro, has charged Urhobo youths to shun the planned nationwide protest and engage government constructively.

Reacting to the planned protest, Umukoro stressed the need for Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu’s reform policies a chance, pointing out that “policies take time to work”.

Expressing satisfaction with Tinubu’,s achievements in the last one year in office, he argued that “one year is insufficient time to roll back sixty years of economic decay.”

Reiterating that protests, from experience were often hijacked by hoodlums leading to death and destruction of public assets, he noted.

that the #EndSars protests left a trail of destruction and avoidable deaths.

He stated that, though, protests are a legitimate means to express grievances over government policies, Nigerians “should also understand the need to give the federal government a chance.”

Umukoro expressed optimism that the promises by the federal government at the Ethnic Nationalities Conference which includes fixing of the East/West road in six months, improving security and food security, will be met.

He however, advised governments at all levels to ensure that promises made to Nigerians are kept.

He said: ” the promises made by the federal government has convinced me that the government President Tinubu is responsive to the pains of Nigerians. Aside from the deft move in solving the NNPC/ Dangote imbroglio, I am heartened by the promise of N50,000 grant to 10,000 Niger Delta youths by the NDDC.

“I am also heartened by the promise to fix the East/ West road in six months.So, in the light of these promises, I urged Urhobo youths to shun the planned protests and engage government constructively.

” I don’t think there would be any need to protest based on the assurances by federal government. So, I am calling on Urhobo youths to assure them of their rights to protest is protected, however, I urge them to engage government constructively because the last #EndSars and #EndEFCC protests were unpleasant.”