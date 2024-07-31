Shun nationwide protest, Bayelsa phase 2 amnesty chair tells ex-agitators

CHAIRMAN of the Bayelsa State Chapter of Phase 2 in the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Mr. Paul Johnson Fredrick, has called on all ex-agitators mostly the phase 2 members in the State to shun the nation-wide protest.

Fredrick, in a statement, said: “Protests in whichsoever manner does not provide strategic engagement in government towards national growth and development. It is usually sets the nation on chaotic situations.

“Developed countries employ innovative approaches to their national issus, rather than protests. Thus, we, the entire membership of phase 2 in Bayelsa State under my leadership will not be part of the ill- fated protest.

“To us, it is a skillful framework by some aggrieved elements to take undue personal interest at the expense of the nation’s interest.

“We condemn the so called protest with all sense of commitment to the progress of our dear country. We therefore, use this medium to beseech all our brothers to kindly withdraw from the said protest and embrace dialogue as a well civilized alternative to drive our demands home for the collective well-being of all Nigerians.

“History of protests so far recorded in this country and our neighboring countries have not been fair to our economic impact. Take the recent protest in Kenya and that of the ” ENDSARS” as case studies. There are a lot of corporate entities and small and medium scale entrepreneurs who suffered and led into bankruptcy due to this ugly societal scar.

“Protests in Nigeria usually open doors for looters and hoodlums on Nigerian streets or groups of misfits to assume advantage of the day, without fulfilling the public concerned intentions and objectives. Our protests always end in looting, killing and destruction of public and private properties which serves as a serious menace to our economic and national growth and development in the country.

“As ex-agitators zof Phase 2 in Bayelsa State Chapter of the Amnesty Programme, we also condemn it, because it has some traces of lottery of political brokers who couldn’t make their way into government in the 2023 general elections, mostly from the opposition wing. We thus, use this medium to warn such politicians not to wreak mayhem in the country, especially at this trying phase of our nationhood.

“No well-meaning Nigerian will queue behind any force that is stimulating the youths to embark on this anticipated protest. Thus, we join hands with the current administrator, Dr. Dennis Otuaro of the Presidential Amnesty Programme to appeal to all and sundry in the phase 2 chapter of the programme in Bayelsa State to disregard the protest and embrace the government in strategic engagements for the betterment of our nationhood.

“We will continue to join hands with the good people of Bayelsa State to maintain peace and harmony throughout this scheduled faceless protest.”