Senator Ned Nwoko: The man who saw tomorrow

By Fred Akpewe

Senator Ned Nwoko, representing the people of Delta North Senatorial district can best be described as an enigmatic patriot judging by the potential life transforming bills and motions credited to him since he became a Senator a little more than a year ago.

As Nigeria gets ready for a disturbing Nationwide protests on August 1, 2024 one cannot but reflect on the myriads of social , economic and Political advocacies of Senator Ned Nwoko designed to remove Nigeria from the morass that we find ourselves today

We recall vividly that Senator Nwoko has canvassed for Nigeria to revert to a strict denomination of her business transactions in Naira and frowned at the dollarisation of our economy, stressing that the practice would lead to unfair competition leading to strangulation of our local industries, particularly our Medium and small sized enterprises (SMEs).

We all can recall that Senator Nwoko strongly advised that sale of crude oil should be done in our local currency. The recent directive by President Tinubu that crude oil be sold to Dangote,s refinery in Naira vindicates Senator Nwoko,s position.

The Tinubu government has so far adopted about three of Senator Nwoko,s proposals such as the Youth development fund , the proposal for trade to be done in our local currency and the proposal for the CBN to mop up unclaimed funds in commercial banks , arising principally from dormant accounts. Earlier the Buhari administration had set up a Malaria Council in apparent response to Senator Nwoko,s proposal for an Agency on Malaria.

It is high time the Nigerian government started giving Senator Ned his deserved accolades.

Senator Ned Nwoko had cautioned that our international trade portfolio should be done in Naira and all expatriate personnel domiciled in Nigeria should be paid in Nigeria to protect our currency against inflationary pressures, shocks and exchange rates volatility .

Senator Ned Nwoko had also cautioned against Nigeria,s penchant to always resorting to borrowing from the Bretton Woods institutions; the World Bank and the IMF, stressing that these loans with severe conditionalities, stifle growth in Nigeria , may Africa.

The Senator advocated for the establishment of a strong African bank that would lend money to weak African economies under benevolent interest rates or if possible zero interest in line with Islamic non usury policies.

We recall very vividly that the late strong man of Libya, Muamar Gadaffi as Chairman of the African Union from 2009 to 2010 also canvassed vigorously for the establishment of a strong African Development Bank to make African Nations zero dependent on foreign loans which he saw as a neocolonialist ploy intended to enslave Africa economically. He even offered to substantially fund the bank using the Strong Libyan Economy as buffer.

Senator Nwoko is passionate about protecting our local industries through banning of non -essential foreign goods in order to reduce unfavorable and unfair competition.

Senator Ned Nwoko is uncomfortable with our brand of Presidential system of government which he sees as too expensive for our economy, favouring instead the Parliamentary system of Government as practiced in the first Republic.

The Senator believes quite honestly that the current bi-cameral legislature practiced in Nigeria which produces 109 Senators and 360 Federal Representatives and 36 Houses of Assembly in the Country encourages waste and causes a drag in sustainable national growth.

The Senator also believes that Nigeria will move faster economically if the Youths of Nigeria are empowered through deliberate policy of private entrepreneurship which he canvassed through a bill to establish the Youth entrepreneurship grant programme.

He has variously canvassed for the establishment of soft loans for the Nigerian youths to engage in businesses of their choice rather than depend on white collar jobs which are non existent in the first place.

Senator Ned has been vociferous against oil theft in Nigeria which remains a plague on our National economy just as he advocated for stiff penalties against IOCs that still flare gas.

Senator Ned Nwoko practices what he preaches. As a Senator he abhores corruption and has refrained from being a contractor. Since becoming a Senator he has not left the shores of Nigeria on social , non official trips.

As a matter of fact , the Ned Nwoko bills and motions in the Senate virtually touch on every aspect of our social and economic life such that if the Federal Government had implemented a majority of such well thought motions , Nigeria would today not be preparing for a Nationwide protest today