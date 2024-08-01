Sen Yari urges Zamfara residents to avoid nationwide protests

Abdulazizi Yari

Abdulaziz Yari, the senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, yesterday addressed a large crowd in Gusau, urging the people of Zamfara State to abstain from participating in the nationwide protests scheduled for August 1st to 10th.

Yari’s speech resonated with the thousands of supporters present, drawn from across the fourteen local government areas of Zamfara and neighboring states.

In his impassioned address, Senator Yari underscored the commitment of northern senators to the welfare of the people and the development of various sectors such as agriculture, industry, and public infrastructure. He emphasized the importance of peaceful coexistence and the resolution of conflicts through dialogue and cooperation.

He warned against the dangers of participating in protests that could potentially lead to violence and chaos, citing examples from other countries where similar actions had dire consequences. Drawing on global examples, including the unrest in Libya and Sudan, Yari cautioned against blindly following political agendas without fully understanding their implications.

He warned against succumbing to the influence of shadowy actors seeking to sow discord and destabilize the country for their own gain. Yari urged the people to exercise restraint, engage with the government constructively, and avoid actions that could lead to further conflict and unrest.

The senator reminded the crowd of the need to trust in the government and to avoid unnecessary confrontations that could escalate into wider conflicts. He cautioned against falling prey to divisive agendas and urged the people to remain vigilant against the forces that seek to destabilize the nation. Yari highlighted the need for strategic planning and thoughtful consideration in addressing challenges, rather than resorting to hasty and potentially damaging actions.

The senator’s message struck a chord with the crowd, who dispersed with a sense of reassurance and unity. Yari’s call for patience, cooperation, and discernment resonated with the audience, reminding them of the importance of safeguarding the nation’s stability and future. His words served as a timely reminder of the dangers of blindly following divisive agendas and the need to remain vigilant against external forces seeking to exploit internal tensions.

Senator Yari’s address to the people of Zamfara State exemplifies the importance of responsible leadership and thoughtful engagement in times of uncertainty and turmoil. By encouraging dialogue, collaboration, and informed decision-making, Yari has demonstrated his commitment to serving the best interests of his constituents and the nation at large. As the country navigates challenging times, leaders like Abdulaziz Yari play a crucial role in guiding the way forward and fostering a spirit of unity and resilience among the people.

Meanwhile, Salihu Sulaiman, Chairman of the Northern Awareness Network (NAN), has commended Senator Yari for his leadership in persuading the people of Zamfara State to distance themselves from the protest. Sulaiman in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday noted that Senator Yari’s call for the people to trust in the government, exercise restraint, and avoid unnecessary confrontations resonated with the massive crowd gathered in Gusau. His message of patience, cooperation, and unity left the crowd with a sense of reassurance and a reminder of the importance of safeguarding the nation’s stability and future.

Leaders like Senator Abdulaziz Yari play a crucial role in guiding the way forward and fostering a spirit of unity and resilience among the people. By encouraging dialogue, collaboration, and informed decision-making, Senator Yari has exemplified his dedication to serving the best interests of his constituents and the country at large, Sulaiman added.