S-East govs; elders, Nnamdi Kanu mourn Iwuanyanwu

South-East Governors’ Forum has expressed deep pain over the unfortunate demise of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

In a statement by Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum, and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, the forum said: “The entire region had been thrown into deep mourning by the sudden passing of Iwuanyanwu.

“ Iwuanyanwu was an outstanding national leader who served Nigeria meritoriously in various capabilities over the years.

“He was a bold, fearless and courageous defender of the truth; an unapologetic protector of the unity, peace, and indivisibility of Nigeria.

“The South East, Ndigbo and indeed Nigeria at large, have lost a rare statesman, a dependable patriot, a philanthropist, an astute manager of human and material resources, a champion of justice, equity, fairness, and inclusiveness, a resourceful business leader and entrepreneur who created jobs and employment for thousands of Nigerians.”

S-East elders too

An Igbo socio-cultural group, Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, has also lamented the deaths of some prominent Igbo personalities in July 2024.

In a statement, Wednesday, and signed by its Chairman, Simon Okeke, and Secretary, Prof. Charles Nwekeakwu, the elders decried the sudden death of Chief Iwuanyanwu, Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Ifeanyi Uba, and music icon, Onyeka Onwenu, including another prominent son, Ferdinand Agu.

The statement read in part, “We mourn these illustrious and much-beloved personalities. Their death is heartrending. But we thank God for the life they lived. We pray for divine grace for their families, Ndigbo, and the people of Nigeria to bear these irreparable losses.

Nnamdi Kanu mourns

Similarly, Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Iwuanyanwu, and other eminent Igbo personalities.

He also expressed sadness over the death of a former Governor of Abia State and Minister for Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; Senator Ifeanyi Ubah; and music icon, Onyeka Onwenu.

Kanu’s condolences for the affected personalities were conveyed by his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, who visited him Wednesday at the Abuja headquarters of the Department for State Services, DSS, where he is currently detained.

The statement made available to Vanguard read:”Today, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu directed me to convey his heartfelt sympathies to the families of Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Senator Ifeanyi Uba and Dame Onyeka Onwenu.

“Kanu is pained at their demise and as he mourns, he sends his comfort to Ndigbo and requests that none should speak ill of the departed, as such is repugnant to Igbo traditions. He sees these deaths to be too many in so short a time and calls for prayers to avert too many deaths from the land.”

“Onyeka Onwenu in particular was very close to Onyendu, who found her private advice to be invaluable. MNK recalls that Onyeka was a firm believer in freedom and that she lived a fulfilled life that guaranteed her eternal rest in heaven.”