RWP Unapologetically Me show: Abuja never laughed so hard, says guest

By Ayo Onikoyi

Amid the cloud of hardship protest milling and swirling over the Abuja clouds Abuja residents had a brief comic relief in form of Real Warri Pekin’s “Unapologetically Me” show which was held on July 28, 2024 at the Thisday Dome.

The venue was transformed into a hub of laughter and music as Real Warri Pikin hosted her much-anticipated show, “Unapologetically Me,” organized by RWP Entertainment.

The event was a resounding success, drawing a sold-out crowd of 3,000 enthusiastic attendees across various ticket categories, including Regular (₦10,000), VIP (₦50,000), Premium (₦100,000), and Executive (₦200,000).

It was no surprise when a guest summed up the experience, saying, ” Abuja never laughed so hard in recent times even amid hardship weighing the country down.”

The evening was an exhilarating mix of comedy and music, featuring stellar performances from comedians such as Funny Timo, MC Royal, Zigabella, Freemouth, and MC Yanis. Real Warri Pikin herself delivered a standout set, captivating the audience with her unique brand of humor and candid storytelling.

The entertainment didn’t stop there, as the audience was also treated to electrifying musical performances by Nigerian stars Peruzzi and Reekado Banks.

The show was graced by celebrities, including AY, Temisan, Ivie Okujaye, Seyi Vodi, Charles of Africana, and more, all of whom came out to support Real Warri Pikin.

The event’s success was further strengthened by the support of top-tier brands such as Air Peace, Maltina, Goldberg, Fidelity Bank, and Lisa Suites, and more.

RWP Entertainment Nigeria, the mastermind behind this spectacular event, has announced plans to take the “Unapologetically me” experience global, with upcoming shows slated for the UK, US, and Canada.