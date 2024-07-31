Rep urges Nigerians to shun planned protest, cites communication gap

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep Babajimi Benson, representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency in Lagos State, has appealed to Nigerians to avoid participating in the planned nationwide protest against hunger, citing concerns that it may turn violent.

He attributed the widespread discontent to a communication gap between the federal government and citizens.

Benson noted that the government has been implementing laudable initiatives, but these efforts are not being effectively communicated to the public.

He highlighted the healthcare revolution led by Professor Pate as an example of the government’s positive actions that are not well-known to Nigerians.

While acknowledging that peaceful protests can be effective, Benson expressed worries that the planned demonstration may be hijacked by individuals with ulterior motives, leading to violence and looting.

He recalled that President Bola Tinubu has been a victim of rioting in the past and emphasized the need for dialogue to address the country’s challenges.

Benson emphasized that the government is making efforts to improve, but its communication strategy is inadequate. He urged the government to bridge this gap to ensure that Nigerians are well-informed about its initiatives and progress.