Protests: Sani Musa appeals for calm, restraint in the face of anger

By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East has appealed for calm and restraint in the face of anger following protests across the country against President Bola Tinubu’s government as a result of the rising cost of goods and services, poverty and hunger in the country.

In a statement he personally signed on Thursday, Senator Musa who pleaded with Nigerians to exercise patience and put an end to the protests, said that Nigeria at the moment is facing a significant crisis that is characterized by violence, arson, and killings in cities across the country, adding that this wave of destruction and loss of life, very worrisome and must stop now.

Senator Musa’s statement reads: “Fellow Nigerians, in these trying times, I address you with a heavy heart. Our beloved nation is facing a significant crisis marked by violence, arson, and killings in cities across Nigeria. This wave of destruction and loss of life is deeply troubling and must stop now.

“I urge every citizen to exercise restraint and prioritize peace. Our youths, who are the backbone of our future, must channel their energy and frustrations into constructive and peaceful endeavors. Violence only perpetuates a cycle of suffering and instability, undermining the progress we have worked so hard to achieve.

“Let us come together as one nation, united by our common goal of a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria. Dialogue, understanding, and cooperation are the paths we must take to address our grievances and find lasting solutions.

‘I call on community leaders, parents, and young people to champion the cause of peace. It is through collective effort and mutual respect that we can rebuild our cities and heal our nation.

“Let us commit to turning this tide of violence into a movement for peace and positive change. Together, we can overcome these challenges and secure a brighter future for all Nigerians.”